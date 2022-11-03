Do you agree that these are Norfolk's prettiest secret spots?

Is Burnham Market one of Norfolk's most secret, pretty spots? - Credit: Chris Bishop

A luxury travel magazine has rounded up its top picks of secret spots in Norfolk - but do you agree?

Condé Nast Traveller, based in London, has published a guide featuring "five secret, pretty places to visit in Norfolk".

All included are to the north of the county and the writer said they are places to "escape the crowds, queues and devotees of Alan Partridge".

Cley Next The Sea windmill on a bright winter day. Photo by Mark Bullimore - Credit: Archant

The first two are Binham Priory, founded in 1091 and among the most complete and impressive monastic ruins in the county, and Cley next the Sea, including its windmill and marshes.

Titchwell Marsh also features, where "solitude is all but assured", alongside Burnham Market, described as a "Georgian oasis of manicured village greens" and Little Walsingham with its abbey.

Let us know if you agree with Condé Nast that these spots are the "most underrated" corners of the county.