News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:58 PM August 13, 2022
Burnham Market is rated one of the country's top villages to live in

A village dubbed Norfolk's very own "Chelsea-on-sea" has been named among the poshest places to live - Credit: Chris Bishop

A village dubbed Norfolk's very own "Chelsea-on-sea" has been named among the poshest places to live in the UK.

With a thriving social scene, boutique businesses and stunning location, Burnham Market has once again been revealed as being one of the most desirable country locations to live, according to The Telegraph.

The list includes a village from each county and is based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty. 

Burnham Market - which was also featured in the list last year -  is described as a "traditional Georgian village" just two miles from Brancaster beach and six miles from Wells, and "surrounded by nature reserves".

It also reveals the average house price in Burnham Market at about £826,770.

Around the village green are boutique stores, antique shops, and restaurants such as No Twenty9 and Socius, as well as the "fashionable" hotel Hoste.

In the Telegraph's online article, it writes: "Postcode snobbery is nothing new in the central London housing market but it is now rife in the countryside too."


West Norfolk News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to a major incident in Norwich city centre tonight

Norwich Live News

Major incident in city after reports of stabbing

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Filming underway for The Chemistry of Death in Old Buckenham. 

Norfolk Live News

Film crews for Paramount crime series to visit ANOTHER Norfolk village

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews have been battling a large field blaze in Ketteringham near Wymondham.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews battle large field blaze in south Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Steve Kennedy-Smith's car after it was struck by a train at a level crossing at Great Plumstead, near Norwich

Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon