Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK

A village dubbed Norfolk's very own "Chelsea-on-sea" has been named among the poshest places to live in the UK.

With a thriving social scene, boutique businesses and stunning location, Burnham Market has once again been revealed as being one of the most desirable country locations to live, according to The Telegraph.

The list includes a village from each county and is based on the combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and natural beauty.

Burnham Market - which was also featured in the list last year - is described as a "traditional Georgian village" just two miles from Brancaster beach and six miles from Wells, and "surrounded by nature reserves".

It also reveals the average house price in Burnham Market at about £826,770.

Around the village green are boutique stores, antique shops, and restaurants such as No Twenty9 and Socius, as well as the "fashionable" hotel Hoste.

