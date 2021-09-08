News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £1.1m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 9:10 AM September 8, 2021   
the old school thornham

The view of The Old School from the drive - Credit: Sowerbys

A former Victorian school in north Norfolk is up for sale for more than £1.1m. 

the old school thornham

The front door of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

The property in Thornham, which was recently revealed as one of the most expensive villages in Norfolk, was built in the 1850s and was originally the village school. 

the old school thornham

The drive of The Old School - Credit: Sowerbys

Converted into a home 20 years ago, it still has many of its original features, including stone mullion windows, oak arched doors, and wrought iron furniture.

the old school thornham

The kitchen and dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

The entrance hall leads to the downstairs toilet, the utility room, the kitchen, and the reception rooms. The entrance hall is also where you can access the back garden.

the old school thornham

The smaller reception room on the ground floor - Credit: Sowerbys

The kitchen has a large range cooker and plenty of space for a dining table. There is also lots of storage.

the old school thornham

The larger reception room, with original windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The two reception rooms lead on from one another. The larger reception room has a pine mantled fireplace, and the smaller has a log burner.

the old school thornham bathroom

Bedroom two's en-suite - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs, each of the bedrooms has its own bathroom. Bedroom three is the smallest, with an en-suite which includes a shower.

the old school thornham

Bedroom one, with vaulted ceilings and the original leaded windows - Credit: Sowerbys

Bedroom one is the largest, with an en-suite bathroom. This room has vaulted ceilings and the original leaded windows.

the old school thornham

Bedroom two, the master - Credit: Sowerbys

Bedroom two, though slightly smaller, is the master, with an attached dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

the old school thornham

Bedroom one's en-suite - Credit: Sowerbys

The back garden is a north-facing courtyard patio, and the front is a south-facing lawn with a flint wall and hedging for privacy.

the old school thornham

The small patio on the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Old School Court, Thornham

Guide Price: £1,125,000

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

