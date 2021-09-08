See inside this converted Victorian school on sale for £1.1m

Published: 9:10 AM September 8, 2021

A former Victorian school in north Norfolk is up for sale for more than £1.1m.

The property in Thornham, which was recently revealed as one of the most expensive villages in Norfolk, was built in the 1850s and was originally the village school.

Converted into a home 20 years ago, it still has many of its original features, including stone mullion windows, oak arched doors, and wrought iron furniture.

The entrance hall leads to the downstairs toilet, the utility room, the kitchen, and the reception rooms. The entrance hall is also where you can access the back garden.

The kitchen has a large range cooker and plenty of space for a dining table. There is also lots of storage.

The two reception rooms lead on from one another. The larger reception room has a pine mantled fireplace, and the smaller has a log burner.

Upstairs, each of the bedrooms has its own bathroom. Bedroom three is the smallest, with an en-suite which includes a shower.

Bedroom one is the largest, with an en-suite bathroom. This room has vaulted ceilings and the original leaded windows.

Bedroom two, though slightly smaller, is the master, with an attached dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

The back garden is a north-facing courtyard patio, and the front is a south-facing lawn with a flint wall and hedging for privacy.

PROPERTY FACTS

Old School Court, Thornham

Guide Price: £1,125,000

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

