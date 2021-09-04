News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Revealed: the 10 Most Expensive Villages in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:29 AM September 4, 2021    Updated: 9:37 AM September 4, 2021
View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common

Brancaster has topped the list of most expensive villages in Norfolk - Credit: Ron Graham

New figures have revealed that Brancaster is the most expensive village in Norfolk to own a home.

The average sale price of properties in Brancaster was £844,126 over the past 12 months.

The top three villages with the highest prices are all located on the north Norfolk coast, and include Burnham Market in second place, and Thornham in third. 

Th Lifeboat Inn at Thornham.

Thornham has a number of great pubs to enjoy - Credit: Ian Burt

Land Registry Data compiled by Savills looked at villages in Norfolk that had 20 or more sales to find the average cost.

The past 12 months has seen a boom in sales for Norfolk's villages, which reflects the rising trend of people looking to move away from larger cities like London following the pandemic.

Ben Rivett, joint head of residential sales at Savills Norwich, believes the figures show the enduring appeal of life on the coast.

“North Norfolk has always been popular and properties remain in high demand and short supply,” he said. “Those villages seen as ‘best in class’ – with a pub, a local shop and a good sense of community alongside quality housing stock, access to schools and a decent broadband connection – will always be highly sought after. If anything that’s only increased over the last 18 months.


Ben Rivett, of Savills

Ben Rivett, of Savills, believes the north Norfolk coast has an enduring appeal - Credit: Richard Marsham

Since the pandemic we have seen a significant and sustained rise in the number of buyers who want to experience village life.

Recent experiences have caused many people to reassess all manner of things and for some that includes the definition of an acceptable commute – with many now willing to travel that little bit further because they are visiting the office less. Larger family homes with outside space have been the top performers.”

Wells beach huts just before sunset.

Wells-next-the-Sea also featured in the top ten of most expensive villages in Norfolk - Credit: Paul Reynolds

Villages close to Norwich have also been popular this past year:

"Stoke Holy Cross, Forncett, Cringleford and Salhouse for example  – which are within striking distance of Norwich. They offer a great – and relatively more affordable – alternative for those who want access to the countryside while also being close enough to the city centre to benefit from its excellent schools and amenities.”

The picturesque broad in Salhouse

The picturesque broad in Salhouse makes the village a popular choice to live - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

