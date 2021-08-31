News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burnham Market named one of UK's best towns and villages in survey

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:24 PM August 31, 2021   
Burnham Market.

Burnham Market.

Burnham Market has been named among the best towns and villages in the UK according to Which? readers.

The north Norfolk village is the only place in the county to have been named in the list, which was based on a recent survey of 5,333 Which? readers. 

They were asked to rate their favourite areas in the UK based on five categories, including food and drink, tourist attractions, attractiveness, scenery and peace and quiet. 

Burnham Market received an overall destination score of 71pc and was rated most highly on attractiveness, receiving four stars out of five. 

Burnham Market village sign.

Burnham Market has been named one of the best villages in the UK by Which? readers

The highest rated town was Avebury in Wiltshire, which received a 90pc destination score. Nearby Suffolk towns of Bury St Edmunds and Lavenham also made the list. 

This is not the first time Norfolk destinations have been praised by Which? readers this year, as six Norfolk towns were named amongst the best seaside towns in the UK in July.

