Two Norfolk spots named among the UK's best places to live

Great Massingham, a west Norfolk village, was among the best places to live in the East of England. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norwich and a village in west Norfolk have made this year's Sunday Times best places to live list.

The newspaper has included seven locations in the East of England, including Great Massingham and Norwich, with the city named the best place to live in the region.

Judges assessed everything from local schools to the broadband service to compile the annual Best Places to Live guide.

Norwich, with an average house price of £340,000, was praised for its independent businesses and number of cafés.

A view of the cathedral spire from Wensum Street in Norwich. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Judges said of Norwich: "Britain’s most likeable small city has all the things we love: high culture, café culture and beautiful buildings of every kind.

"The market is one of the country’s best. The city centre, dominated by independents, is full of charm and everywhere is within walking distance."

Great Massingham, a newcomer to the guide, was the only other Norfolk location on the East of England list.

The village is home to The Dabbling Duck, a pub popular with celebrities, and the average house price is £364,000.

Judges said of the village: "With its huge, picturesque green, complete with duck pond, and brilliant community spirit, village life is at its most idyllic here.

"The shop is an award-winner and there’s a property to suit every taste, from brick-and-flint cottages to hefty barn conversions, and the coast is just a half-hour drive away."

The other places in the East of England list were Boxford and Woodbridge in Suffolk, Leigh-on-Sea and Saffron Waldon in Essex and St Ives in Cambridgeshire.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2022 guide includes 70 locations, with Ilkley in West Yorkshire topping the list as the UK's best place to live.

The Sunday Times praised Norwich Market. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times property editor said: “Ten years ago, when we launched the inaugural list, London’s gravitational pull was strong, the WFH revolution had not yet reached our doorstep and high streets were stacked with chains. How times have changed — and how welcome that change is.

“This year we have discovered new best places to live, from resurgent city centres in the north, rejuvenated suburbs across the country, hidden villages in the southwest, and a commutable Scottish island."