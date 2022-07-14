News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Converted barn in running to win 'House of the Year' award

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:20 AM July 14, 2022
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Luke and Klara Hawes outside their 'grain store' home which they have converted into luxury on a futuristic design. - Credit: Denise Bradley

A converted barn in Norfolk is in the running to win a national architectural award.

The Blue Sky Barn, near Reepham, has been longlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architecture's (RIBA) House of the Year award.

The former grain store was converted into a luxury home by couple Luke and Kiara Hawes, having bought the "ugly" corrugated steel building for £290,000. 

BlueSky barn Norfolk

How the Hawes' home looks now. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The RIBA described the barn, completed in 2021, as a "fantasy, luxurious weekend house, evoking the emancipation and excitement of a family holiday".

Swimming pool, BlueSky barn, Norfolk

The heated swimming pool which is an integral part of the home. - Credit: Nick Dearden www.buildingnarratives.co.uk

The couple initially planned to offer the site as a holiday let but following a change of plans due to the Covid pandemic, it is now a permanent family home.

The RIBA also praised the conversion for its "environmental sustainability" as much of the materials from the existing structure were reused and an eco-friendly heating system was installed.

Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Luke and Klara Hawes at home in the massive open plan sitting room. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Blue Sky Barn is up against 19 other homes in the UK to win the award, which will be revealed later in the year on Channel 4's Grand Designs: House of the Year programme. 

Norfolk

