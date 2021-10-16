Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Published: 5:30 AM October 16, 2021

New data has shown that Sheringham is the most expensive town in Norfolk to buy a house - Credit: Stuart Anderson

Norfolk was recently named as one of the best places to move to in the UK due to its blend of countryside living and thriving towns.

The county has many great towns to settle in, offering easy access to the countryside along with a wide choice of local amenities. But which towns are going to break the budget?

New Land Registry data compiled by estate agent Savills has revealed which towns are the most expensive to buy a home in.

And perhaps unsurprisingly, coastal towns are high on the list.

The average house price in Sheringham is over 15pc higher than the average price in the county - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Sheringham tops the list, with house prices averaging at £334,460. This lofty sum is 15.4pc higher than the average sale price in the county, which is £289,865.

The traditional north Norfolk seaside town has ample charm, great beaches and a rich heritage.

Located near Cromer, with good rail links to Norwich, Sheringham makes a good choice for those wanting coastal living alongside having good transport links.

The Victorian seaside resort of Hunstanton is second on the list of the most expensive towns in Norfolk to buy a house - Credit: Emily Thomson

The second most expensive town is Hunstanton on the counties north-west coast, with average house prices of £293,724.

The Victorian promenade and seaside resort makes the town a lively place.

It's one of the only locations in Norfolk that faces west across the sea, making it a brilliant spot to watch the sunset. The unique geology of its cliffs also attracts visitors.

A busy road between a new housing estate, the town centre and a school could see a new walking and cycling corridor developed. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

Next on the list is Aylsham, with the north Norfolk market town's average house sale price at £290, 357.

Aylsham's close links to Norwich alongside its bustling town centre makes it a desirable place to live.

There are a number of attractions nearby such as Blickling Estate, and the town is also known for the high quality pubs and restaurants it offers.

A view of the promenade and pier in Cromer - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Other towns in the top 10 include Wymondham, Cromer, Norwich, Downham Market, Attleborough, North Walsham and Diss.

Interestingly, the average sale price of homes in these towns fall below the county average.

While Diss may be at the lower end of house prices, the south Norfolk area is the most popular place to move to in Norfolk this past year, with net migration of 2,345 persons.

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills Norwich - Credit: Savills Norwich

Natalie Howlett-Clarke, joint head of residential sales at Savills in Norwich, said: “These figures are averages, so there will of course be a degree of variation.

"Some towns for example will have homes of a lower value than the average sales price but three or four roads where properties are selling for considerably higher, and vice versa.

"That said, it’s perhaps no surprise that the towns in the top half of the list are in the more sought after areas of the county.

"The lifestyle factors that have driven the market since the pandemic continue to be the main focus for a lot of home moves.

"Attractive towns that are well connected, have an array of good family housing stock, with access to lots of green space and a choice of amenities appeal to a broad profile of buyers.

"This weight of demand, coupled with an acute shortage of stock and record low interest rates, has translated into rapid price growth.

"The most popular towns are on the coast – both Sheringham and Hunstanton are well positioned with good connectivity and a range of shops, gastro pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities.

"While Aylsham, a sought-after market town, is slightly more inland, positioned close to the A140 with plenty of surrounding countryside and easy access into Norwich and the rest of the county.’’

Wymondham is fourth on the list, with an average house sale price of £274,621 - Credit: Archant

Joe Santander, property hub agent for Watson's, said: “It’s not particularly surprising.

"Lots of people from London have moved here after lockdown having seen how lovely the area is and what it has to offer. They’ve helped pump money into the area which is raising house prices.

“We are finding that a lot of places on the north Norfolk coast are in high demand and very desirable right now to move to. Cromer and Holt in particular have been popular."