Revealed: The most popular places to move to in Norfolk

Diss, in South Norfolk, which has been identified as the most popular area to move to in the county - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Norfolk has officially been named one of the most popular places to move to in the UK.

Conveyancing solicitors Bird & Co analysed figures from the Office for National Statistics, HM Land Registry and Rightmove to reveal figures for net migration across the UK in a bid to identify the most sought-after destinations.

According to the data, 7,181 people moved to Norfolk in the past year – an increase of 52% compared to the year before. This makes it the second most popular destination behind Devon, with 8,521 net movers, and above Hampshire with 6,334.

Norfolk has been named the second most popular destination to move to in the UK - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Norfolk was identified as the most popular region of Norfolk, receiving a net migration rate of 2,345 persons in the past year, followed by neighbouring Breckland (1,638) and Broadland (1,525).

But Norwich and Great Yarmouth both had more people leaving than they did moving in (-106 and -23, respectively), which perhaps reflects their reliance on student populations and seasonal work.

The study also looked at the average age brackets of people moving to Norfolk.

The youngest people moving to Norfolk tend to flock to more urban areas such as Norwich - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Understandably, the youngest movers – those aged 15-19 – tend to flock to areas such as Norwich because of its university status, while middle-aged homeowners tend to move to Great Yarmouth or Breckland – presumably to downsize or retire. The eldest – those aged 60-64 – are mainly heading to North Norfolk.

The latest Homebuyer Hotspots Demand index, published today, has also revealed that Norfolk is sixth in England for overall buyer demand.

The index, compiled by GetAgent, lists the hotspot demand using market data from major property portals such as Rightmove. Current demand is based on the proportion of stock listed as already sold (subject to contract or under offer) as a percentage of all stock listed for sale.

Across England, average buyer demand for Q3, 2021 sat at 64.7%, but Norfolk recorded a much higher figure of 73%.

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co in Norwich - Credit: JAMES BASS

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown & Co in Norwich, said: “From our offices in Norwich, Holt and King’s Lynn, we’ve seen some incredible results with activity levels still very high.

“The regional hotspots close to Norwich are positioned within the well-serviced villages in South Norfolk, such as Brooke, Shotesham St Mary, Shotesham All Saints, Stoke Holy Cross and Framingham Earl/Framingham Pigot. These are ideal areas for buyers looking to be close to Norwich but with a countryside setting.

“Those looking to live within 10 miles north of Norwich will be faced with slightly less expensive homes, but will enjoy excellent access links to the coast and into Norwich itself with the Broadland Northway providing a useful link.

Families are drawn to areas of North Norfolk because of their good schools, including Gresham's in Holt

“North Norfolk remains incredibly popular. Burnham Market, Burnham Overy Town, Burnham Overy Staithe, Brancaster and many others continue to increase in popularity since the ability to work from home has become available to so many.

“Families are also drawn to the North Norfolk Coast because of the good schools – Gresham’s, for example, attracts lots of families looking for good-sized homes with a few acres.

“The most desirable price bracket is the middle sector, where houses are selling very well, particularly between £450,000 and £950,000.”

Recent data published by Savills has also revealed that coastal hotspots are still outperforming the rest of the country.

Prices in Norfolk have gone up by 15.8% year-on-year. This is just behind Cornwall, which has the highest annual increase at 16.5%.

“Many of the lifestyle factors that have driven the prime housing markets since the start of the pandemic continue to be the main focus for many home moves," says Frances Clacy, residential research analyst at Savills.

"Strong demand combined with a lack of stock across prime coastal and country markets, in particular, has led to competitive bidding for properties that are priced right from the offset.

“With market momentum for these types of properties expected to continue through to next year, there’s still plenty of opportunity for those who are considering listing their home.”

