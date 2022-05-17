Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend has reportedly tied the knot with a north Norfolk hotelier, as news of their secret wedding has emerged.

Chelsy Davy and Sam Cutmore-Scott, owner of The Harper hotel in Langham, are believed to have wed this month, according to reports.

It comes after the couple welcomed their son, Leo, back in January. Around the same time, there were also rumours of their engagement.

Ms Davy, 36, was once destined to be a princess when she started dating Prince Harry in 2004 but the pair parted ways in 2011 and she has since led a quieter life away from the spotlight.

And now she has swapped her seat at Sandringham Estate for a hotel up the road.

Her now-husband, Mr Cutmore-Scott, is managing director of his parent's business, the Bijou Collection, of which The Harper is part of.

The 37-year-old is also an Old Etonian who was in the year above Prince Harry at Eton.

The young family are thought to be living in London but regularly visit Norfolk.