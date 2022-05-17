News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle

Prince Harry's ex marries north Norfolk hotelier

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:21 PM May 17, 2022
Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend has reportedly tied the knot with a north Norfolk hotelier, as news of their secret wedding has emerged. 

Chelsy Davy and Sam Cutmore-Scott, owner of The Harper hotel in Langham, are believed to have wed this month, according to reports. 

It comes after the couple welcomed their son, Leo, back in January. Around the same time, there were also rumours of their engagement.

Ms Davy, 36, was once destined to be a princess when she started dating Prince Harry in 2004 but the pair parted ways in 2011 and she has since led a quieter life away from the spotlight.

And now she has swapped her seat at Sandringham Estate for a hotel up the road.  

Her now-husband, Mr Cutmore-Scott, is managing director of his parent's business, the Bijou Collection, of which The Harper is part of. 

The 37-year-old is also an Old Etonian who was in the year above Prince Harry at Eton.

The young family are thought to be living in London but regularly visit Norfolk.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Bar 1 in Gorleston used for Heroes and Villains film

Seaside bar taken over for three weeks by Hollywood crew shooting film

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Forest Retail Park in Thetford was the check point for the multi-agency day of action

Norfolk Live News

Police stop 85 vehicles in one day amid safety crackdown

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Olivia Riley and her three dogs were killed after being being hit by a car in Chelsea

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk woman and her three dogs die in London crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Lookout at Holkham Estate park. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Seven beach walks with a cafe pit stop to try in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon