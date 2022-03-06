Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier
- Credit: Jessica Coppins
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend may have missed out having a seat at the Royal’s Sandringham Estate but her links to Norfolk remain now she has started a family with a local hotelier.
Chelsy Davy welcomed a baby boy with Sam Cutmore-Scott, the owner of The Harper hotel in Langham, in January.
Ms Davy, 36, was once destined to be a princess when she started dating Prince Harry in 2004 but the pair parted ways in 2011 and she has since led a quieter life away from the spotlight.
But now she has started a family with one of the royal's former schoolfriends.
The arrival of the Ms Davy and Mr Cutmore-Scott's son, Leo, was only announced to the world one week ago.
Mr Cutmore-Scott, 37, is an Old Etonian who was in the year above Prince Harry at Eton.
He is now managing director of his parent's business, the Bijou Collection, which The Harper is part of.
The hotel is located in the former Langham Glass building which officially opened in May last year.
Most Read
- 1 Historic £24m farm estate to be sold for first time in 80 years
- 2 Pub featured on Four in a Bed taken over by locals
- 3 Family's final appeal to help save 'amazing father' with rare cancer
- 4 A11 reopens after two-vehicle crash
- 5 New owners of Norfolk pub want to make it a 'jewel of the Broads'
- 6 Firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Norfolk property
- 7 Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles
- 8 Millionaire potato farmer closes Russian consulate in Norwich
- 9 Van found 84pc over legal weight limit on A11
- 10 ‘I’m prepared to die’ - Norfolk ex-soldier heading to Ukraine frontline
The young family are thought to be living in London but regularly visit the county.
It is also believed the couple recently became engaged.