Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Published: 3:07 PM March 6, 2022
Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend may have missed out having a seat at the Royal’s Sandringham Estate but her links to Norfolk remain now she has started a family with a local hotelier. 

Chelsy Davy welcomed a baby boy with Sam Cutmore-Scott, the owner of The Harper hotel in Langham, in January. 

Ms Davy, 36, was once destined to be a princess when she started dating Prince Harry in 2004 but the pair parted ways in 2011 and she has since led a quieter life away from the spotlight.

But now she has started a family with one of the royal's former schoolfriends. 

The arrival of the Ms Davy and Mr Cutmore-Scott's son, Leo, was only announced to the world one week ago. 

Prince Harry has been seen with his brother Prince William in the pub before.

Prince Harry is thought to have dated Chelsy Davy from 2004 until 2011. - Credit: PA

Mr Cutmore-Scott, 37, is an Old Etonian who was in the year above Prince Harry at Eton.

He is now managing director of his parent's business, the Bijou Collection, which The Harper is part of. 

The hotel is located in the former Langham Glass building which officially opened in May last year. 

The young family are thought to be living in London but regularly visit the county.

It is also believed the couple recently became engaged.

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langh

Sam Cutmore-Scott is the managing director of The Harper hotel in Langham. - Credit: Jessica Coppins

