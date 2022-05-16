'The name's Bond, bor': Norfolk actors in the running for next James Bond

Could the next James Bond come from Norfolk? - Credit: PA

He's been Australian, Irish and Scottish in the past, but could the next James Bond come from Norfolk with love?

According to bookies William Hill, the next 007 may be more familiar with Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile than Montenegro's Casino Royale.

Matthew MacFadyen, who was born in the town and has starred in US television hit Succession in recent years, and action movie regular Jason Statham, who grew up in Yarmouth, are tipped at 80/1 and 500/1 respectively.

Sam Claflin, who grew up in Norwich and attended Costessey High School, is also on the bookies list, with the Hunger Games favourite priced at 100/1.

Hunger Games and Peaky Blinders star Sam Claflin grew up in Norwich - Credit: PA

It comes after current Bond, Daniel Craig, announced he was stepping down from the role after last year's No Time To Die.

Others in the running include a former Doctor Who, Matt Smith, who studied at the UEA (priced at 40/1), Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who has recently been filming in Norfolk (100/1), and Fifty Shades of Grey lead Jamie Dornan, who was also filming in the county (12/1).

According to the betting company, the current favourite to become 007 is Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page, priced at 5/2.

Rege-Jean Page is among the favourites to become the new James Bond - Credit: PA

If the next Bond was to come from Norfolk, it would not be the county's only link with 007, after the Little Nellie autogyro from You Only Live Twice was piloted by Norfolk stunt pilot Ken Wallis and north Norfolk doubled for North Korea in Die Another Day.