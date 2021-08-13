Bond in Burnham, helicopters in Hoveton: films shot in north Norfolk

Published: 11:14 AM August 13, 2021

From Bond in Burnham Deepdale to a helicopter attack on Hoveton, north Norfolk has been a favourite of film makers for decades, but did you know these films were shot in the area?

Die Another Day

Deepdale Farm near Burnham Market is embarking on a bold transformation which includes converting 60-80pc of its arable land into environmental features. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

North Norfolk became North Korea in the early 2000s, when James Bond was in Burnham Deepdale filming the opening sequence to Die Another Day.

A 35-strong film crew turned up at the farm along with a Lamborghini, which was dumped into a pond and a series of wooden shacks and farm animals to recreate the North Korean countryside.

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa

Alan Partridge The Movie being filmed in Sheringham. Steve Coogan waving to young fans.PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

The slow-moving radio van police chase at the end of the film was shot in both Cromer and Sheringham, before reaching its conclusion on Cromer Pier.

North Norfolk residents will notice a continuity error though, as the van turns a corner in Sheringham and is suddenly in Cromer at one point.

Dambusters

The Langham Dome museum, and behind, the former airfield land. Picture: Stuart Anderson - Credit: Archant

The 1954 classic was filmed at the now deserted Langham airfield, with the Wash doubling up as the Dutch coast.

Langham was visited by the full cast including stars Michael Redgrave and Richard Todd along with a WW2 bomber.

Full Metal Jacket

Wroxham bridge. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

The iconic scene which sees a US Army helicopter firing into the Vietnamese countryside to Wagner's 'Ride of the Valkyries', perhaps loses some of its power when you learn it was actually swooping over Hoveton and Wroxham.

For the film, the Norfolk Broads doubled as a Vietnamese paddy field, but it's not the only time the broads have featured on the big screen, with Charlotte Rampling and Tom Courtenay paying it a visit for 45 Years.

All The King's Men

The Sandringham Estate, comprising 20,000 acres, is not the property of the Crown but the personal home of the Queen. It has been owned by her family since 1862. - Credit: Archant

David Jason and Dame Maggie Smith visited Cromer, Blickling, Sheringham, Holkham and Burnham Deepdale when filming this WW1 film based around the Sandringham Estate.

More about the true story of Captain Frank Beck can be found at Sandringham Museum.

The Wicked Lady

The South Front at Blickling Estate, Norfolk. Blickling is a turreted red-brick Jacobean mansion, sitting within beautiful gardens and parkland. - Credit: ©National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

This story of cheating, stealing, poisoning and highway robbery was filmed at Blickling Hall in the 1940s.

Stars James Mason and Margaret Lockwood visited the hall for the shoot of what became one of the most controversial films of the 40s for American audiences due to its revealing period costumes.

In Love With Alma Cogan

The romantic comedy In Love With Alma Cogan was shot in Cromer and tells the story of a theatre manager battling the council over management of the venue, and fearing his lifetime of service to the seaside attraction and the lifeboat crew have been in vain.

It stars Roger Lloyd Pack as theatre manager Norman, and hinges on a brief encounter with singing star Alma Cogan in the 1960s.

Also in the cast are Niamh Cusack, Gwyneth Strong, and there is a cameo appearance from movie legend and local resident John Hurt.



