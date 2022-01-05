News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
IN PICTURES: 10 of the prettiest round tower churches in Norfolk

Ben Craske

Published: 6:30 AM January 5, 2022
One of Great Yarmouth district's smaller churches, the Burgh Castle church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, built of flint, with stone dressings, in the Norman, early English and perpendicular styles, and with a round tower, seen here in the snow. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

The vast skies we are so fortunate to enjoy here in Norfolk mean that landmarks - manmade or natural - tend to stand out in our corner of the East Anglian landscape.

And whether you're ambling along cobbled streets in Norwich, hiking along muddy paths in north Norfolk or gliding along rural roads in the Broads by bike or car - our countryside is dotted with some beautiful churches.

Today we are celebrating some of Nelson County's finest round tower churches with a collection of photos from the Eastern Daily Press archive

A peaceful setting for Bawburgh's Saint Mary and Saint Walstan church with its round west tower dating back to Saxon times. Date: September 29, 1977. - Credit: Archant Library

All Saints Church at Intwood in Norfolk in February 1963

All Saints Church at Intwood in Norfolk. Date: February 1963 - Credit: Archant Library

According to the Round Tower Churches Society, there are 186 round tower churches in England - including ruins and visible remnants.

The majority are medieval and date from the 11th to 14th centuries with some predating the Norman conquest.

The Church at Forncett St. Peter, Norfolk with its round tower in 1961.

The Church at Forncett St Peter, Norfolk with its round tower. Date: June 29, 1961. - Credit: Archant Library

Where can you find round tower churches in England?

  • Berkshire: 2
  • Cambridgeshire: 2
  • Sussex: 3
  • Essex: 7
  • Suffolk: 41
  • Norfolk: 131

Figures according to architect and round tower church expert Stephen Hart.

One of the Norfolk round tower churches at Moulton St Mary in December 1968

One of the Norfolk round tower churches at Moulton St Mary. Date: December 1968 - Credit: Archant Copyright

A beautiful scene with one of Norfolk's round tower churches at the All Saints Church in Runhall in the 1960s.

A beautiful scene with one of Norfolk's round tower churches at the All Saints Church in Runhall. Date: 1960s. - Credit: Archant Library

Aslacton church, with an embattled round tower, occupies a commanding position in the Norfolk landscape.

Aslacton church, with its embattled round tower, occupies a commanding position overlooking the surrounding countryside and in summer sunshine completes a beautiful corner in one of the quieter quarters of Norfolk. St. Michael's Church is mainly Norman, but the tower is believed to be Saxon. Date: August 10, 1962. - Credit: Archant Library

A round tower church in Norfolk, the St Margaret and St Remigius Church at Seething. Date: November 1955

A tranquil photo of another round tower church in Norfolk, the St Margaret and St Remigius Church at Seething. Date: November 1955 - Credit: Archant Library

Hassingham Church with its round tower and thatched roof.

Hassingham Church with its round tower and thatched roof. Date unknown. - Credit: Archant Library

The round tower at Howe church of St Mary the Virgin in Norfolk in February 1983

The round tower at Howe church of St Mary the Virgin in Norfolk. Date: February 1983 - Credit: Archant Copyright


