Gallery
IN PICTURES: 10 of the prettiest round tower churches in Norfolk
- Credit: Archant Library
The vast skies we are so fortunate to enjoy here in Norfolk mean that landmarks - manmade or natural - tend to stand out in our corner of the East Anglian landscape.
And whether you're ambling along cobbled streets in Norwich, hiking along muddy paths in north Norfolk or gliding along rural roads in the Broads by bike or car - our countryside is dotted with some beautiful churches.
Today we are celebrating some of Nelson County's finest round tower churches with a collection of photos from the Eastern Daily Press archive.
According to the Round Tower Churches Society, there are 186 round tower churches in England - including ruins and visible remnants.
The majority are medieval and date from the 11th to 14th centuries with some predating the Norman conquest.
Where can you find round tower churches in England?
- Berkshire: 2
- Cambridgeshire: 2
- Sussex: 3
- Essex: 7
- Suffolk: 41
- Norfolk: 131
Figures according to architect and round tower church expert Stephen Hart.
