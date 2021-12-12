7 of the best coastal winter walks in Norfolk

Norfolk is well known for it's stunning coastline, which offers plenty of picturesque walks. - Credit: Archant

Known for its outstanding natural beauty, the Norfolk coast is one of the best places to go for some fresh air.

But the beach isn't just for sunny days and warm weather.

Why not wrap up warm and head to the seaside this winter to enjoy some stunning scenery?

Here are seven of the best places to go for a walk along the county's coastline.

1. Holkham to Wells-Next-the-Sea

Walking from Wells to Holkham along the beach provides contrasting views of picturesque pine woods and Wells-Next-the-Sea's famous beach huts.

One of the beach huts on Wells beach. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

After walking down to Holkham beach along the raised walkway, heading right for two miles across the sand will take you to Wells' lifeboat station, with views of Wells Harbour and salt marshes.

Return to Holkham via the Norfolk Coastal Path and Peddars Way, keeping the woodland on your right and the boating lake on your left.

2. Sheringham Park

This popular park boasts nearly 1,000 acres of woods, park and farmland with coastal views.

Rhododendrons and Azaleas in full bloom at the National Trust's Sheringham Park.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

There are four waymarked routes, with distances ranging from one to five miles, and look out for wildlife as three species of deer can be spitted alongside birds and butterflies.

It is run by the National Trust and parking costs £6.50, or it is free for members.

3. Blakeney

The Blakeney Circular Walk is not for the faint of heart with its 7.5 miles length.

Blakeney scored highly for its incredible scenery. - Credit: Archant

Starting in Blakeney, the walk heads inland, back around through Cley, then finishing in north Norfolk's famous salt marshes.

Walks in Blakeney are a great way to spot Norfolk's seals which come to the beach to give birth from November.

4. Burgh Castle

Located just a few miles from Great Yarmouth's beaches, this one-mile circular walk is fully wheelchair accessible and pushchair friendly thanks to access improvements.

Burgh Castle is one of the best-preserved Roman sites in the country, built in the late 3rd century AD.

The ruins of the Roman fort at Burgh Castle - Credit: James Bass

The walk begins from the English Heritage car park in Butt Lane (NR31 9QB) and parking is free, but it is locked at 6pm.

5. Snettisham

Snettisham is well known for being a bird-watching heaven, but it also offers a varied landscape.

The Old Jetty on Snettisham's shoreline. - Credit: Ian Burt

The circular route crosses green grazing fields and passes pleasant woodland.

The route’s starting point is on Snettisham Beach car park and is 4.5 miles long.

6. Horsey

Further east, towards Great Yarmouth, is the Horsey circular walk which is 5 miles in length.

Horsey Windpump was renovated in 2019. - Credit: Archant

The walk passes two wind pumps, the Horsey Windpump at the beginning of the walk and the derelict Brograve drainage mill.

In the winter months, it is a great walk to see the seals who are often found relaxing on the beach.

7. Norfolk Coast Path

The Norfolk Coast Path has been included in several of the walks above, but more adventurous walkers could tackle the challenge of the whole path itself.

The Norfolk Coast Path starts in Hunstanton. - Credit: Archant

Running all the way from Hunstanton in west Norfolk to Sea Palling on the north east cost, the full path is 87 miles long.

Even if not travelling it's full length, the path is a perfect way to walk between Norfolk's pretty seaside towns.