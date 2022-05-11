Revealed: Winning artworks for new £500k Norfolk art trail

The Iron Reef viewing platform by design studio Maetherea for the Reedham Ferry Inn site. - Credit: Maetherea

The final designs for four large-scale artworks which are to be built as part of a new 250-mile sculpture trail through Norfolk have been revealed.

The works will be installed along the Norfolk Way Art Trail, which aims to get people visiting the county during the October to March off-season.

The project is funded by €600,000 (about £500,000) from the European Union, even though the trail will not open until more than three years after the UK left the EU. The cash was already allocated before Brexit.

Artworks are to be built at an initial four locations spread right across the county, with more possibly following in the future.

Some of them are close to major walking trails - such as the Wherryman's Way, the Weavers' Way and Boudicca Way - and officials hope they will draw in visitors to different sites around Norfolk.

The four are at Diss Mere, on the North Walsham and Dilham Canal, Boal Quay in King’s Lynn and Reedham Ferry Inn.

Discussions are ongoing over further artworks in Norwich and Great Yarmouth.

The four winning artists are Studio Squash’s Plain Sight installation for Boal Quay; the Iron Reef viewing platform by design studio Maetherea for the Reedham Ferry Inn site; toyStudio’s Flock sculpture for Diss Mere and Studio Sabine Marcelis’s Honing Passage, to be installed at the former Honing railway station, near the North Walsham and Dilham Canal.

The artists have been commissioned to develop their concepts for fabrication over summer, ready for launch next year.

The artwork sites were chosen in consultation with the local community, with the public invited to pick their favourites on a website.

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council - Credit: Norfolk Conservatives

Margaret Dewsbury, cabinet member for communities and partnerships at Norfolk County Council, said: “The council is delighted to have worked with local communities and stakeholders to commission innovative public artworks that residents can be proud of and that will attract new visitors to our county”.

The winning artworks

King's Lynn

Studio Squash’s Plain Sight installation for Boal Quay, Kings Lynn - Credit: Studio Squash

Plain Sight, at King's Lynn's Boal Quay promises to take people away from their smart phones and laptops to re-engage with their senses and the world around them.

From Studio Squash, elements of the work, at the southern point of King's Lynn's port, will involve the local community, connecting with local stories and history.

Diss

toyStudio’s Flock sculpture for Diss Mere - Credit: toyStudio

The winning Flock concept by toyStudio for Diss Mere is inspired by the flocking behaviour of birds in flight, schools of fish and the swarms of eels, synonymous with the Mere and the nearby River Waveney.

Flock - formed from a collection of curved, metallic tubes of varying lengths - not only mimics the behaviour of local wildlife, but also represents the movement of people - including those who have made Diss their home.

Reedham Ferry

The Iron Reef viewing platform by design studio Maetherea for the Reedham Ferry Inn site. - Credit: Maetherea

The Iron Reef, from design agency Maetherea is an amphibious structure resilient to and shaped by the ebbs and flows of winter tides.

It will stand as a landmark between the reeds, planted with aquatic plants, which will grown around and on the structure, which includes a viewpoint over the river and surrounding landscape.

North Walsham and Dilham Canal

Studio Sabine Marcelis’s Honing Passage. - Credit: Studio Sabine Marcelis

Dutch designer Studio Sabine Marcelis created Honing Passage to be a unique place for the community to interact, reflect, and enjoy nature.

The artwork will embrace the beauty of the local landscape along the Weaver’s Way at Honing station, near the North Walsham and Dilham Canal.

When the sun hits the piece, light reflections will be cast, and when it is raining, beads of water will trickle down the surface.