Locations revealed for Norfolk's new £500k art trail

Published: 8:30 AM September 22, 2021

Diss Mere, one of the locations for the new artworks on the Norfolk Way Art Trail. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Locations have been revealed for where five public artworks are to be created as part of a new £500,000 Norfolk art trail.

The Norfolk Way Art Trail aims to get people visiting the county during the October to March off-season, with artists creating striking sculptures and other artworks linked by a 250-mile trail.

The project managers, who have previously created installations for the Glastonbury Festival, have announced where the artworks would be - as they invited artists to submit proposals for them.

Diss Mere, North Walsham and Dilham Canal, Great Yarmouth’s Market Place, Boal Quay in King’s Lynn and Reedham Ferry Inn have been picked as the locations.

North Walsham and Dilham Canal has been chosen for one of the artworks. - Credit: Archant

Artists will be commissioned to create permanent site-specific public artworks, speaking to the unique culture, personality, nature, stories and heritage of each location.

About €600,000 (Almost £520,000) is available for the Norfolk scheme through a European Union programme called EXPERIENCE.

Great Yarmouth market is being revamped - and would be the site for one of the new artworks. - Credit: Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2021

Norfolk County Council has joined forces with project management team Creative Giants to create the trail.

Simon Vaughan, Creative Giants director, said: “The five confirmed locations for these new, permanent, public artworks offer a wealth of inspiration for site-specific responses.

"We are looking for unusual, bold and interesting artwork ideas that respond to the Norfolk Trail commission briefs in a fresh way.

"We are particularly keen to hear from artists creating quality designs that represent a less heard point of view.”

Creative Giants will be providing support to the selected artists while the artworks are created, including mentorship support, technical advice and guidance on working with fabrication teams.

All five chosen artists will also be able to meet online monthly, to discuss artwork trail questions, obstacles and ideas.

The briefs to artists have been published online, with a deadline of October 20 for submissions. The commissioned works will be installed by the end of next year.

Artists interested in submitting a proposal should visit www.creativegiants.art/norfolkwayarttrail

The locations

Great Yarmouth Market Place

Great Yarmouth Marketplace is being redeveloped and will be the site of one of the artworks. - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

The town's marketplace is going through a £4.6m revamp, with new units under an architecturally-striking wooden canopy.

And it comes at a time when Great Yarmouth Borough Council and East Suffolk Council are bidding to become City of Culture 2025.

Applications are invited for artworks that are celebratory, with Creative Giants saying the piece at this location must be "an emblem of confidence and pride" to reflect the forward-looking ambitions of Great Yarmouth.

North Walsham and Dilham Canal

Lawrie Ashton worked to transform North Walsham and Dilham Canal. - Credit: Antony Kelly

Laurie Ashton, who died earlier this year, dedicated 20 years of his life to opening up the North Walsham and Dilham Canal area as a waterway for the community.

He cleared silt, laid 60,000 bricks by hand, to restore Bacton Wood Lock and undertook extensive renovations to make the area what it is today - a haven for wild swimmers, model boaters, canoers, anglers, walkers and families.

Applications are invited for artworks that celebrate Mr Ashton's vision for the area.

Reedham Ferry Inn

Reedham Ferry. - Credit: Archant

The Reedham Ferry Inn has been owned by David Archer and family since 1949.

The picturesque Norfolk Broads site is home to England’s smallest chain ferry, running with a diesel engine.

Applications are invited for an artwork that has the ability to be on land and water as the tide changes - situated outside the Inn and by the river.

Diss Mere

Diss Mere. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Diss Mere is one of the deepest natural inland lakes in the United Kingdom - and a beloved spot in the south Norfolk town.

The six-acre body of water has been subject to considerable speculation: according to ancient folklore, it was once considered bottomless and formed in the crater of an extinct volcano.

Creative Giants says a "beautiful, frequented spot" at the entrance to Diss Park and mouth of the Mere will be the location for the new artwork.

Boal Quay, King's Lynn

Boal Quay in King's Lynn. - Credit: IAN BURT

Steeped in maritime trading history, King's Lynn has strong links with Europe and is a proud member of the Hanseatic League, which it has been part of for centuries.

Boal Quay is the southern point of the port and applications are invited for "an enlivening artwork", which Creative Giants say would serve as "a focal point inviting visitors to embrace the area’s integral outdoors offer."