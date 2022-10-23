BBC Autumnwatch to explore impact of devastating Norfolk wildfires

BBC Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

BBC's Autumnwatch will be broadcast live once again from Norfolk in the new series, which starts on Tuesday.

The nature programme returns to BBC Two for four nights, exploring how wildlife is adapting to an early autumn this year.

Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be at Wild Ken Hill, looking at how a traditional farming landscape is being rewilded to attract species once lost from the UK landscape.

An aerial view of Wild Ken Hill, a patchwork of habitats between the main A149 coast road an the shores of the Wash - Credit: Wild Ken Hill

The show will also explore how the reserve is recovering after the summer's wildfires devastated wildlife, as well as discussing how climate change is affecting our seasons.

Live cameras hope to capture the movement of river-dwelling creatures like otters, rats and tawny owls, and in the woodlands the show will trace the steps of fallow, red, muntjac, roe, and Chinese water deer, along with woodcock, grey partridges and hares.

Meanwhile, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke will be at Teifi Marshes and Cardigan bay in Wales looking at how the autumnal season on the west coast of the UK is developing.

The series airs from Tuesday, October 25 at 8pm.