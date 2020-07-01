Search

Footballer teams up with takeaway owner to launch Chinese street food van

PUBLISHED: 16:59 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:11 01 July 2020

A footballer from Norwich has used lockdown to finally achieve his goal of opening a street food van with his friend who owns a popular Chinese takeaway.

Rory McAuley, 30, plays for King’s Lynn Town FC, who were recently promoted, and he previously played for Cambridge United.

He has now launched Wok Box with Kevin Hong, 33, who owns The Dragon Palace in Taverham and items on the menu include salt and pepper chicken, sweet and sour dishes and spring rolls.

Mr McAuley said: “We’ve always thought about doing this but with lockdown we have had time to have a go and he will produce the food and I will manage the events.”

They are launching this Friday, July 3 at the Eating Street Market outside the Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich.

The event runs from 4pm to 8pm Friday, 11am to 9pm Saturday and 11am to 5pm Sunday.

