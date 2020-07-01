Video

Footballer teams up with takeaway owner to launch Chinese street food van

Friends Kevin Hong and Rory McAuley have launched a new Chinese street food business called Wok Box Picture: Wok Box Archant

A footballer from Norwich has used lockdown to finally achieve his goal of opening a street food van with his friend who owns a popular Chinese takeaway.

L-R Kevin Hong and Rory McAuley who have opened Wok Box which is launching this weekend Picture: Wok Box L-R Kevin Hong and Rory McAuley who have opened Wok Box which is launching this weekend Picture: Wok Box

Rory McAuley, 30, plays for King’s Lynn Town FC, who were recently promoted, and he previously played for Cambridge United.

He has now launched Wok Box with Kevin Hong, 33, who owns The Dragon Palace in Taverham and items on the menu include salt and pepper chicken, sweet and sour dishes and spring rolls.

Mr McAuley said: “We’ve always thought about doing this but with lockdown we have had time to have a go and he will produce the food and I will manage the events.”

They are launching this Friday, July 3 at the Eating Street Market outside the Gibraltar Gardens pub in Norwich.

The event runs from 4pm to 8pm Friday, 11am to 9pm Saturday and 11am to 5pm Sunday.