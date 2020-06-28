Search

Town hall turned blue and gold to honour promoted King’s Lynn Town

PUBLISHED: 08:50 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 28 June 2020

The Town Hall in King's Lynn was lit up blue and gold on Saturday night Picture: Ian Burt

The Town Hall in King's Lynn was lit up blue and gold on Saturday night Picture: Ian Burt

Ian Burt Photography

King’s Lynn Town Hall was turned blue and gold in honour of the town’s newly-promoted football club.

Lynn fans with the club's director of football, Rob Back.Lynn fans with the club's director of football, Rob Back.

King’s Lynn Town FC have been promoted to National League, after topping the National League North Table.

MORE - Going Up...! Linnets promoted to highest-ever level

The west Norfolk side were second in the table when lockdown began. But officials agreed the league would be decided by average points per game.

On Saturday night, the town hall on the Saturday Market Place was lit up in tribute to the side’s achievement.

Lynn's captain Michael Clunan.Lynn's captain Michael Clunan.

MORE - Linnets’ promotion ‘fantastic news’

Earlier, West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson said in a video message on social media: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to congratulate you all at the football club on your promotion on behalf of the People of King’s Lynn and west Norfolk.

“This is tremendous achievement and you must be so pleased that the decision gave you the deserved result.”

