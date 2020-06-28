Town hall turned blue and gold to honour promoted King’s Lynn Town
PUBLISHED: 08:50 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 28 June 2020
Ian Burt Photography
King’s Lynn Town Hall was turned blue and gold in honour of the town’s newly-promoted football club.
King’s Lynn Town FC have been promoted to National League, after topping the National League North Table.
You may also want to watch:
MORE - Going Up...! Linnets promoted to highest-ever level
The west Norfolk side were second in the table when lockdown began. But officials agreed the league would be decided by average points per game.
On Saturday night, the town hall on the Saturday Market Place was lit up in tribute to the side’s achievement.
MORE - Linnets’ promotion ‘fantastic news’
Earlier, West Norfolk Mayor Geoff Hipperson said in a video message on social media: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to congratulate you all at the football club on your promotion on behalf of the People of King’s Lynn and west Norfolk.
“This is tremendous achievement and you must be so pleased that the decision gave you the deserved result.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.