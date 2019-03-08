Search

Schoolgirl wins place in prestigious West End Kids troupe

PUBLISHED: 11:13 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 23 October 2019

Mia Cuskeran has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A Norfolk teen is feeling "absolutely over the moon" after gaining a place in the West End Kids (WEK) troupe who perform at festivals and events across the UK.

Mia Cuskeran, 15, from Loddon, has earned a place in UK's best-known musical theatre, song and dance group after a tough audition process and lengthy trial period.

Miss Cuskeran, who is currently a year 11 student at Sir John Leman High School in Beccles, will perform for tens of thousands of people this winter, appearing with the troupe alongside West End stars.

West End Kids, which has 20 members and is based in central London, has previously appeared at major events such as Latitude Festival in Suffolk, West End LIVE, The Chelsea Flower Show and they even performed at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in 2016.

They are still yet to perform this year at the Regent Street Motor Show, David Shepherd Wildlife Ball at the Dorchester Hotel in London, Great Ormond Street Christmas Parties, Royal Ascot Parade and the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

Miss Cuskeran said: "I've been training with WEK for just over a year, so I was ecstatic to find out I had passed my recall audition and been offered a trial and I was so excited to even get the opportunity to train with them for three weeks.

"When I found out I'd passed the trial too, I was absolutely over the moon. I couldn't believe it!

"I'm most excited to perform at the Great Ormond Street Christmas Parties as WEK have been performing at this event for years, so I'm really excited to see it first-hand. I know it's going to be a very special few days."

Martin Williams, founder and artistic director of West End Kids, said: "She is a talented young performer and we are confident she will be an asset to our troupe.

"To be part of our troupe you not only have to be a strong singer and dancer, but you have to be prepared to work hard.

"We are very demanding, but we know that talented kids love to be pushed hard and so that is what we do."

