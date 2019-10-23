7 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

Halloween Afternoon Tea at Barnham Broom

From Halloween afternoon tea to an award-winning circus, you're in for a treat with these brilliant events this weekend.

Halloween Afternoon Tea at Barnham Broom

1. What: Halloween Afternoon Tea

Where: Brasserie at Barnham Broom, Honingham Road, Norwich, NR9 4DD

When: October 26 to 31

Cost: From £15.95 per person

It is all treats and no tricks at Banham Broom this Halloween, with a spooky afternoon tea complete with sandwiches, with fillings including ham and Colman's mustard and red pepper hummus, freshly baked cherry scones, sausage roll with tomato fondue sauce, death by chocolate mousse, toffee apple cake, a pumpkin pie macaron and a witch's finger.

You can also upgrade your tea for an extra £7 with a spooky Halloween cocktail or champagne and for £4 you can get a glass of Pimms or a G&T and all the teas are supplied by the T-Junction in the Norwich Lanes.

A tour of Backwater in Wroxham is one of the events at the Festival or Architecture in Norwich and Norfolk (FANN19)

2. What: Festival of Architecture

Where: Various locations in Norfolk

When: Until November 27

Cost: Various prices, visit norfolkarchitects.org.uk

FANN19, the sixth Festival of Architecture in Norwich and Norfolk, is organised by the Norfolk Association of Architects and features the work and ideas of architects from the county and further afield.

Russell's International Circus is coming to Taverham Garden Centre

The theme for 2019 is reuse, recycle and reinvent, which combines ideas of environmental sustainability together with the way buildings are changed, adapted and reused.

Exciting events include building tours, walking tours, the annual Norwich Lecture, exhibitions, design and craftsmanship awards.

The main Architects' Exhibition is at The Forum from October 28 until November 3, which will feature the finalists of the FANN19 Architectural Photography Competition and the deadline for entries is October 25.

Other highlights include the Goldsmith Street Tour and Talk (October 24) and Backwater Tour in Wroxham (November 2) and booking is essential.

3. What: Russell's International Circus

Where: Taverham Garden Centre, Fir Covert Road, NR8 6HT

Big Trick of Treat at intu Chapelfield

When: Until October 27, 3pm and 6pm, October 27, 2pm only

Cost: From £6.99, visit russellscircus.co.uk or call 07752 218805 to book

Russell's International Circus, which was recently named the best in Britain, promises fun for all the family for this October half term and the cast of performers from around the world are set to dazzle audiences with dangerous feats, juggling wizardry and breath taking magic.

Highlights include a transforming car, feats of strength performed by Krizstian from Hungary and brilliant comedy from Portuguese clown Mariz.

The grand finale of the show features stars of the Hungarian State Circus The Duo Vertical who take to the sky with their high perch presentation.

Halloween at Holkham Hall.

4. What: Big Trick or Treat

Where: intu Chapelfield, St Stephens Street, Norwich, NR1 3SH

When: October 27, 11am to 4pm

Cost: Free

Take your little monsters to intu Chapelfield's Big Trick or Treat and celebrate Halloween together as the event returns for its third year.

Violinist Tasmin Little will perform as part of the UK National Symphony Orchestra

The trail is free and families can pick up some sweet treats and devilish delights from participating retailers and pumpkin buckets can be picked up from the intu family club desk near Boots.

5. What: Halloween Horrors

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

When: October 24 to 27, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Adult £16, child (2-16 years) £8, families £44, holkhamhall.co.uk

There have been strange and mysterious goings-on in the house and it is your job to gather the clues to uncover the mystery of who the witch is and the wicked spell she has cast.

Hear her spooky spells in the hall and find out who the main suspects are by deciphering puzzling potions in the walled garden and add to the bubbling cauldron and create your own potion to take home in the Witches Lair.

There will also be face-painting, spine-tingling storytelling and you can try your hand at spell writing with a quill and ink.

6. What: UK National Symphony Orchestra

Where: St Peter Mancroft, Hay Hill, Norwich, NR2 1QQ

When: October 26, 7.30pm

Cost: £12.50-£21.50, call Norwich Theatre Royal box office on 01603 630000 or buy on the door

Following their successful debut concert in Norwich last year at St Andrew's Hall, the UK National Symphony Orchestra conducted by the internationally-acclaimed Russian-born violinist Dr Rimma Sushanskaya - returns to the city on Saturday.

The NSO will be performing an entertaining programme focusing on Mozart's Requiem sung by the 20-strong professional London-based choir, The Locrian Singers.

The programme is completed by Handel's coronation anthem Zadok the Priest and Mozart's Sinfonia Concertante featuring international violinist Tasmin Little and one of the world's most distinguished viola players, Philip Dukes.

7. What: Lozzie & Kim's Masquerade Charity Ball

Where: Great Yarmouth Town Hall, NR30 2QF

When: October 26, 7pm to 12.30am

Cost: £29.95,ourcharityball.co.uk, 07990 622926

The ball will include an evening meal followed by live music from Beat Connection, one of the UK's best party bands, and there will also be raffle and auction to help with the fundraising.

The event is in honour of organiser Emma Hannant's mum Kim who passed away in January this year after a short battle with lung cancer.

Kim lived locally in Hemsby, running a local holiday business and was a well known person in the local community.

They would like to help the organisations that helped her so much during her illness, which are the Louise Hamilton Centre and the Sandra Chapman Centre both in Gorleston-on-Sea which run purely on donations.

The other charity involved, Scleroderma & Reynauds UK is also close to the family's heart as Emma's uncle lost his daughter Lauren aged just 28 in April 2018 in the James Paget hospital critical care unit of a rare condition called Scleroderma.

Because Scleroderma is so rare, the charity receives little funding and to date the family has raised in excess of £26,000 and aim to reach £50,000.

They are also asking businesses if they can help by donating a raffle prize or something to auction on the evening.