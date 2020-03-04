Video

7 things to do on every budget in Norfolk this weekend

Les Miserables at Norwich Theatre Royal, Circus of Horrors at the Hippodrome Circus and an S Club gig are just some of the events to look forward to this weekend in Norfolk Credit: Supplied Archant

From Les Miserables at Norwich Theatre Royal to an S Club gig, escape from the cold and enjoy these brilliant events at venues across Norfolk this weekend.

S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich S Club stars Tina, Jo and Bradley are coming to OPEN Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by OPEN Norwich

1. What: S Club

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF

When: March 7, 8pm to 1am

Cost: £20, opennorwich.org.uk

S Club, consisting of original members Tina, Bradley and Jo, are bound to Bring It All Back when they perform their chart-topping hits at a club night in Norwich.

The band will host OPEN's Never Forget event, which celebrates all the best throwback tunes from the nineties and noughties from artists including Blink 182, Take That and Rihanna.

Circus of Horrors celebrates its 25th anniversary this year Credit: Supplied by Hippodrome Circus Circus of Horrors celebrates its 25th anniversary this year Credit: Supplied by Hippodrome Circus

2. What: Circus of Horrors

Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EU

When: March 6, 8pm, March 7, 5pm/8pm

Cost: Adults £15 to £26, concessions £10 to £21, 01493 84417, hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Circus of Horrors bring their brand new incarnation to the Hippodrome and the show will be a celebration of their 25th anniversary.

It will include an amazing amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock and roll soundtrack, and will have you sat on the edge of your seat when you're not falling off it with laughter.

Les Mis�rables, will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from March 4 to April 4, 2020. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal Les Mis�rables, will be at Norwich Theatre Royal from March 4 to April 4, 2020. Picture: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

3. What: Les Miserables

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until April 4, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays

Cost: From £46, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000 or in person at the box office

West End smash-hit Les Miserables, based on the 1862 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo, tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.

The musical is set in 19th century France in the aftermath of the French revolution, as Valjean is haunted by Inspector Javert, and the score includes I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.

Sally North in her Victorian School at Great Cressingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Sally North in her Victorian School at Great Cressingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

4. What: Great Cressingham Victorian School Open Day

Where: The Street, Great Cressingham, IP25 6NL

When: March 8, 11am to 5pm

Cost: Free

Visitors are invited to take part in a lesson, play with hoops and tops in the meadow and see the school museum and there will also be hot drinks and cakes on offer.

The building was built in 1840 and was used as a local authority school until 1992 when it was then acquired by Tom and Sally North. They have restored it as closely as possible to how it would have been in Victorian times and they run school visits throughout the year too and Sally is the headmistress.

The Norfolk County Music Festival runs throughout March Credit: Norfolk County Music Festival The Norfolk County Music Festival runs throughout March Credit: Norfolk County Music Festival

5. What: Norfolk County Music Festival

Where: Various venues in Norwich

When: Until March 28

Cost: See the full programme at norfolkmusic.org.uk

Norfolk County Music Festival was founded in 1925 to encourage and support amateur music making, singing and teaching throughout the county and beyond.

The theme of this year's event is 'Musical Journeys', which runs throughout the programme, and the finale concert on Saturday, March 28 at 7pm takes place at the Assembly House featuring musicians that have performed across the festival.

Simos Papanas performs at the first Academy of St Thomas Concert of 2020 Credit: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas Simos Papanas performs at the first Academy of St Thomas Concert of 2020 Credit: Supplied by Academy of St Thomas

6. What: Academy of St Thomas Concert

Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU

When: March 7, 7.30pm

Cost: Adults £12, £5 for students and under 18s, St George's Music Shop (NR3 1AB), 01603 626414, ticketsource.co.uk/ast

The first concert of the 2020 season this March in Norwich welcomes the Greek virtuoso violinist, Simos Papanas, to perform Saint-Saens' lyrical Violin Concerto No 3.

Simos has performed with orchestras all over the world, including the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and the Prague Symphony Orchestra.

The Regal Experience returns with 1953 classic Trouble in Store Credit: Supplied by Regal Experience The Regal Experience returns with 1953 classic Trouble in Store Credit: Supplied by Regal Experience

7. What: Regal Experience: Trouble in Store

Where: Wymondham & District Ex Service's Social Club Regal Cinema, 9 Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0AT

When: March 8, 2.30pm

Cost: £5 (concessions £4), Simply Cards in Market Street or by phoning Michael on 01953 603246

The Regal Experience's next screening on Sunday will be a celebration of vintage British comedy and the main feature will be Trouble in Store (1953), starring Norman Wisdom, Margaret Rutherford and Moira Lister.

Supporting will be The Plank (1967), a side-splitting short starring comedy legends Tommy Cooper, Eric Sykes and Jimmy Edwards.