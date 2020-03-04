7 things to do on every budget in Norfolk this weekend
Archant
From Les Miserables at Norwich Theatre Royal to an S Club gig, escape from the cold and enjoy these brilliant events at venues across Norfolk this weekend.
1. What: S Club
Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, NR2 4SF
When: March 7, 8pm to 1am
Cost: £20, opennorwich.org.uk
S Club, consisting of original members Tina, Bradley and Jo, are bound to Bring It All Back when they perform their chart-topping hits at a club night in Norwich.
The band will host OPEN's Never Forget event, which celebrates all the best throwback tunes from the nineties and noughties from artists including Blink 182, Take That and Rihanna.
2. What: Circus of Horrors
Where: Hippodrome Circus, St George's Road, Great Yarmouth NR30 2EU
When: March 6, 8pm, March 7, 5pm/8pm
Cost: Adults £15 to £26, concessions £10 to £21, 01493 84417, hippodromecircus.co.uk
The Circus of Horrors bring their brand new incarnation to the Hippodrome and the show will be a celebration of their 25th anniversary.
It will include an amazing amalgamation of acts, driven by a rock and roll soundtrack, and will have you sat on the edge of your seat when you're not falling off it with laughter.
3. What: Les Miserables
Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL
When: Until April 4, 7.30pm, 2.30pm matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays
Cost: From £46, norwichtheatre.org, 01603 630000 or in person at the box office
West End smash-hit Les Miserables, based on the 1862 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo, tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.
The musical is set in 19th century France in the aftermath of the French revolution, as Valjean is haunted by Inspector Javert, and the score includes I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.
4. What: Great Cressingham Victorian School Open Day
Where: The Street, Great Cressingham, IP25 6NL
When: March 8, 11am to 5pm
Cost: Free
Visitors are invited to take part in a lesson, play with hoops and tops in the meadow and see the school museum and there will also be hot drinks and cakes on offer.
The building was built in 1840 and was used as a local authority school until 1992 when it was then acquired by Tom and Sally North. They have restored it as closely as possible to how it would have been in Victorian times and they run school visits throughout the year too and Sally is the headmistress.
5. What: Norfolk County Music Festival
Where: Various venues in Norwich
When: Until March 28
Cost: See the full programme at norfolkmusic.org.uk
Norfolk County Music Festival was founded in 1925 to encourage and support amateur music making, singing and teaching throughout the county and beyond.
The theme of this year's event is 'Musical Journeys', which runs throughout the programme, and the finale concert on Saturday, March 28 at 7pm takes place at the Assembly House featuring musicians that have performed across the festival.
6. What: Academy of St Thomas Concert
Where: St Andrew's Hall, Norwich, NR3 1AU
When: March 7, 7.30pm
Cost: Adults £12, £5 for students and under 18s, St George's Music Shop (NR3 1AB), 01603 626414, ticketsource.co.uk/ast
The first concert of the 2020 season this March in Norwich welcomes the Greek virtuoso violinist, Simos Papanas, to perform Saint-Saens' lyrical Violin Concerto No 3.
Simos has performed with orchestras all over the world, including the Zurich Chamber Orchestra and the Prague Symphony Orchestra.
7. What: Regal Experience: Trouble in Store
Where: Wymondham & District Ex Service's Social Club Regal Cinema, 9 Friarscroft Lane, Wymondham, NR18 0AT
When: March 8, 2.30pm
Cost: £5 (concessions £4), Simply Cards in Market Street or by phoning Michael on 01953 603246
The Regal Experience's next screening on Sunday will be a celebration of vintage British comedy and the main feature will be Trouble in Store (1953), starring Norman Wisdom, Margaret Rutherford and Moira Lister.
Supporting will be The Plank (1967), a side-splitting short starring comedy legends Tommy Cooper, Eric Sykes and Jimmy Edwards.