All you need to know about Les Miserables at Norwich Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 11:49 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:49 15 January 2020

Les Miserables is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK and Ireland tour Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Archant

From ticket prices to available dates, here is all you need to know as Cameron Mackintosh's smash-hit musical Les Miserables comes to Norwich Theatre Royal on its UK tour.

When is Les Miserables coming to Norwich?

Les Mis is here from Wednesday, March 4 to Saturday, April 4, with evening shows starting at 7.30pm and there are also Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. It comes a decade after the show first came to the Theatre Royal in 2010, as part of the tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the musical.

What is the history of the show?

The show is based on the 1862 novel of the same name by Victor Hugo and the original French musical opened in Paris in 1980.

The English adaptation was produced by Cameron Mackintosh and opened at the Barbican Arts Centre in London in 1985 - it is now the longest-running production in the West End and plays at the Sondheim Theatre.

Les Mis has been seen by over 120 million people in 52 countries and 22 languages and it also inspired the successful 2012 film adaptation starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway and Eddie Redmayne.

What is the plot?

Les Miserables tells the story of former convict Jean Valjean who spends his life seeking redemption for his crimes.

The musical is set in 19th century France in the aftermath of the French revolution, as Valjean is haunted by Inspector Javert, and the score includes I Dreamed A Dream, Bring Him Home, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables.

Will it be as good as the West End version?

Stephen Crocker, chief executive at Norwich Theatre Royal, said: "You can absolutely expect the highest productions values you would see anywhere in the world.

"People often ask me the question, will it be as good as the West End version? Absolutely - that is the trademark of Cameron Mackintosh's work, that there is no stepping back from high values when shows go out on tour.

"It is an incredible story that grabs you by the heartstrings and drags you through to the end - there is laughter and tears and it is absolutely wonderful."

How long is the show?

The running time of Les Miserables is two hours 50 minutes, which includes a 15 minute interval.

Is there an age restriction for the audience?

The recommended age is 7+ and the show includes gunfire, smoke and flashing light effects.

When are tickets available?

Tickets are selling fast, but there is still limited availability for all dates and good availability on March 23, 24, 30, 31 and April 1.

How much do tickets cost?

For Monday to Thursday evenings and Thursday matinees, tickets are priced from £10 to £64, for top tier seats, and on Friday and Saturday evenings and Saturday matinees they cost from £10 to £66.50.

You can purchase tickets to Les Miserables at norwichtheatreroyal.co.uk, by phone on 01603 630000 or in person at the box office.

