9 things to do this weekend in Norfolk

Thousands of people flock to the Yarmouth Maritime Festival. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2017

From Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet to the return of the Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival, start September in style at these brilliant events.

Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan Persson Romeo and Juliet Credit: Johan Persson

1. What: Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal, NR2 1RL

When: Until September 7, 7.30pm and extra 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday

Cost: £10 to £42, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet is a passionate and contemporary re-imagining of Shakespeare's classic love story.

Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together.

Bursting with youth, vitality and Matthew Bourne's trademark storytelling, Norwich's brightest young dance talent join the New Adventures company, with direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne and new orchestrations of the Prokofiev score by Terry Davies, played live by the New Adventures Orchestra.

The Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival returns this weekend Credit: ANTONY KELLY The Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival returns this weekend Credit: ANTONY KELLY

2. What: Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival

Where: South Quay, NR30 2RG

When: September 7, 10am to 6pm, September 8, 10am to 5pm

Cost: Free

The famous Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival is a fantastic free two-day event found on historic South Quay with ships to see, live shanty folk music, fun street theatre, exhibitions and demonstrations for visitors to explore.

Shanty folk music is performed throughout the festival on three separate stages as the town celebrates its proud maritime past, present and future.

A fascinating range of vessels are moored alongside South Quay for visitors to see and explore and there will be street theatre, costumed characters and crafts to keep all the family entertained.

3. What: Stow Bedon Conservation Weekend

Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail - work by Andy Jarrett Waveney Valley Sculpture Trail - work by Andy Jarrett

Where: Stow Bedon Common, Breckland, NR17 1DP

When: September 7 to 8

Cost: Free, booking essential with Anne Carter - email acarter@freshwaterhabitats.org.uk or call 07939 122595

The Freshwater Habitats Trust, a UK based charity working to conserve freshwater wildlife for everyone to enjoy, is currently working with Stow Bedon Fuel Allotment Charity to help recruit volunteers from the local community.

There will be a range of activities including an introduction to the site at Caston local Village Hall on Saturday, as well as a 'Getting to know Pond Mud Snail' Session, which is one of Stow Bedon's rare residents, and an introduction to Clean Water Testing.

There will also be an opportunity to get involved on the site with a Pond Mud Snail survey and on Sunday there will be a Clean Water Blitz to find out the extent of clean water in the ponds on the common and a practical management session.

All tools will be provided but bring your own lunch and refreshments for the outdoor sessions and wear comfortable outdoor clothing and boots.

4. What: Waveney Sculpture Trail

Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Credit: Antony Kelly Woodfordes Brewery, Woodbastwick. Credit: Antony Kelly

Where: Raveningham Centre, Beccles Road, NR14 6NU

When: Until September 8

Cost: £5 for adults, under 18s free, pay on entry only, dogs on leads welcome

Annually attracting thousands of visitors to the region, this year's trail features the work of 38 artists from across the UK.

Organised by Waveney & Blyth Arts, the event takes place at The Raveningham Centre, ten miles south of Norwich, on a three-acre site of lawns, hidden groves, orchards and walkways.

Now in its sixth year, this year's trail will feature a host of work offering a feast for the eyes and ears including site-specific work, 3D constructions, sculpture and sound installations.

BLAKE are coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Credit: Supplied by Corn Exchange BLAKE are coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Credit: Supplied by Corn Exchange

5. What: Woodfordes Ale Trail

Where:Over 400 pubs across East Anglia

When: U ntil September 29

Cost: Collect ale trail booklets at participatingpubs, woodfordes.com

The highly-anticipated ale trail is East Anglia's largest and has been part of Woodforde's for over 20 years.

This year, the trail includes over 400 pubs spread across five counties with plenty of family favourites with large gardens, play areas and tasty menus packed with local produce.

6. What: BLAKE

Where: King's Lynn Corn Exchange, PE30 1JW

The Summer Circus and Water Spectacular 2019 at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Hippodrome Circus/David Street The Summer Circus and Water Spectacular 2019 at the Hippodrome Circus in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Hippodrome Circus/David Street

When: September 6, 7.30pm

Cost: £26, kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

With their latest and seventh album going straight into the charts at number one, BLAKE really stand out as Britain's number one harmony group.

For over 10 years, BLAKE have performed classical, opera and crossover, giving each song a beautiful and unique sound.

The new tour will see them choose music from their favourite movies and musicals and arrange them with their own exclusive harmonies, including songs from all the greats like Morricone, Barry, Bernstein and Bizet.

7. What: Mindstock

Where: OPEN Norwich, 20 Bank Plain, Norwich, NR2 4SF

When: September 7, 6.30pm

Cost: £5, opennorwich.org.uk, £6 on the door

Music and art will come together in a unique city celebration to raise mental health awareness and funds for the vital work of Norfolk and Waveney MIND.

The event will feature local bands The Visitors, Adventures By Post, No Story Goes and AJQJ, 10 original artworks inspired by mental health issues with a silent auction and The Prodigy memorabilia, supplied and signed by the band's Liam Howlett and Maxim, which will also be auctioned for MIND.

8. What: Hunstanton Music Festival

Where: Hunstanton Green, PE36 6BQ

When: September 7, 12pm to 7pm

Cost: Free

The first ever Free Music Festival will take place on Hunstanton Green this weekend and acts will include Ian Wells, Kings Morris, Martin Day, Hilarity Jan, Melody Beats, Springwood Big Band, Fried Pirates and the Sheringham Shantymen.

There will also be a barbecue provided by Hunstanton Rotary and attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs and picnic rugs.

9. What: Grand Summer Spectacular and Water Show

Where: Yarmouth Hippodrome, NR30 2EU

When: Until September 15

Cost: Adults from £19, concessions from £16, children from £11, hippodromecircus.co.uk

The Jay family run four shows throughout the year and 2019 is an extra special year as it marks 40 years since Peter Jay took over the Hippodrome. This year's Circus and Water Spectacular line-up includes the Motorbike Globe of Death Riders, acrobatic street talent direct from Chicago, synchronised swimming and Jack Jay will be joined by his comedy partner Johnny Mac once again.