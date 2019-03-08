Search

Advanced search

Stereophonics, Forest Live review: 'The show was entirely about the music'

PUBLISHED: 14:49 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 24 June 2019

Stereophonics performing at Thetford Forest, June 2019. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

Stereophonics performing at Thetford Forest, June 2019. Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER

LEE BLANCHFLOWER

With well over 20 years of writing and performing under their belt, Stereophonics rounded of the four-day Forest Live series at Thetford in the best way possible.

Stereophonics Credit: Danielle BoodenStereophonics Credit: Danielle Booden

With around 9,000 people packed in and ready for the sold out show, they hit the stage just before 9pm to deliver a solid two hour set.

Jumping straight in with C'est La Vie, Stereophonics packed their set with all of the hits that fans have listened to over and over across the years.

They performed tracks such as Superman, All in One Night, Geronimo and Have a Nice Day before lead singer Kelly Jones took centre stage with his acoustic guitar to open up Maybe Tomorrow.

This was the first time that we got to really hear his voice on its own and it was absolutely breathtaking.

Sterephonics Credit: Danielle BoodenSterephonics Credit: Danielle Booden

He has such a recognisable sound that he delivers with complete precision.

His voice is exactly how you imagine it to be, effortless, powerful and ten times better than it sounds on recording (if that's even possible).

The four-piece than all came to the front of the stage, where they had a second drum kit set up, to perform a few songs like they 'used to in the pub' - which of course included mega-hit Handbags and Gladrags.

READ MORE: Paul Weller, Forest Live review: Now that's entertainment!

Later in the set Stereophonics performed a cover of Stevie Nicks' Stop Draggin' My Heart Around where they invited support act The Wind and the Wave back onto the stage. Lead singer Patricia Lynn harmonised perfectly with Kelly Jones in what was a stunning duet that everyone seemed to enjoy.

You may also want to watch:

The crowd were absolutely in their element by this point, singing and dancing their way through hit after hit.

Bartender and the Thief had the crowd bouncing up and down in time before Stereophonics finished off their three song encore with Dakota - which of course was met with an almighty reaction from the audience.

Stereophonics are a genuinely classy band. They don't need fancy staging, pyrotechnics and over the top theatrics to deliver an unforgettable show. Simple staging and some impressive lighting are all they need as they proved just what an impressive back catalogue of music they have.

The show was entirely about the music itself, and the individual talent of each band member, which is exactly what you want from a show.

READ MORE: Can you spot yourself in our Paul Weller Forest Live gallery?

Hats off to Forest Live who could not have chosen a better band to finish off what was an incredible weekend of music.

Massive praise must also be given to support band The Wind and the Wave who opened up the evening with a cracking set.

The duo from Austin, Texas combine folk and indie rock vibes creating a sound that gives the illusion of a much larger band. Their voices work perfectly together and their lyricism was equally as impressive.

If it wasn't for them mentioning how much of a big deal it was performing to so many people you'd never of known that they hadn't done it 1000 times before. They were very natural on stage, chatting with ease to the crowd in between songs.

There's nothing I love more than going to a show and being blown away by the support act. They were fantastic and will be one to listen to more in the future.

Most Read

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Three people arrested following rave in Norfolk

Three people have been arrested following an unlicensed music event in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Family which ran puppy farm set to be sentenced today

Zoe Rushmer at Norwich Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Norwich restaurant set for vegan takeover

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe used to run Bia Vegan Diner on Norwich Market but have moved on to serving in other locations. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after stolen VW Golf found abandonned

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists