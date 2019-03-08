Stereophonics, Forest Live review: 'The show was entirely about the music'

With well over 20 years of writing and performing under their belt, Stereophonics rounded of the four-day Forest Live series at Thetford in the best way possible.

With around 9,000 people packed in and ready for the sold out show, they hit the stage just before 9pm to deliver a solid two hour set.

Jumping straight in with C'est La Vie, Stereophonics packed their set with all of the hits that fans have listened to over and over across the years.

They performed tracks such as Superman, All in One Night, Geronimo and Have a Nice Day before lead singer Kelly Jones took centre stage with his acoustic guitar to open up Maybe Tomorrow.

This was the first time that we got to really hear his voice on its own and it was absolutely breathtaking.

He has such a recognisable sound that he delivers with complete precision.

His voice is exactly how you imagine it to be, effortless, powerful and ten times better than it sounds on recording (if that's even possible).

The four-piece than all came to the front of the stage, where they had a second drum kit set up, to perform a few songs like they 'used to in the pub' - which of course included mega-hit Handbags and Gladrags.

Later in the set Stereophonics performed a cover of Stevie Nicks' Stop Draggin' My Heart Around where they invited support act The Wind and the Wave back onto the stage. Lead singer Patricia Lynn harmonised perfectly with Kelly Jones in what was a stunning duet that everyone seemed to enjoy.

The crowd were absolutely in their element by this point, singing and dancing their way through hit after hit.

Bartender and the Thief had the crowd bouncing up and down in time before Stereophonics finished off their three song encore with Dakota - which of course was met with an almighty reaction from the audience.

Stereophonics are a genuinely classy band. They don't need fancy staging, pyrotechnics and over the top theatrics to deliver an unforgettable show. Simple staging and some impressive lighting are all they need as they proved just what an impressive back catalogue of music they have.

The show was entirely about the music itself, and the individual talent of each band member, which is exactly what you want from a show.

Hats off to Forest Live who could not have chosen a better band to finish off what was an incredible weekend of music.

Massive praise must also be given to support band The Wind and the Wave who opened up the evening with a cracking set.

The duo from Austin, Texas combine folk and indie rock vibes creating a sound that gives the illusion of a much larger band. Their voices work perfectly together and their lyricism was equally as impressive.

If it wasn't for them mentioning how much of a big deal it was performing to so many people you'd never of known that they hadn't done it 1000 times before. They were very natural on stage, chatting with ease to the crowd in between songs.

There's nothing I love more than going to a show and being blown away by the support act. They were fantastic and will be one to listen to more in the future.