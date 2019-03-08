Can you spot yourself in our Paul Weller Forest Live gallery?

Pictures of the crowd at Paul Weller in Thetford. Photo: Steve Hunt Archant

Paul Weller had the crowd jamming all night long as he performed at Thetford Forest for the second concert in its popular summer series.

The rock star took to the stage at the High Lodge on Friday night as part of Forest Live which is organised by Forestry England and sees chart-topping acts perform in woodlands across the UK.

Paul followed Foals on Thursday night and chart-topping stars Jess Glynne and Stereophonics are set to perform over the weekend.

Paul's career began in 1977 with The Jam's debut single In The City and went on to release five albums with the band including The Gift in 1982 which reached the number one spot.

He experienced further recognition with The Style Council who performed at the iconic Live Aid concert at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

In the nineties, he also had success as a solo artist with hits including Wild Wood, Wake Up The Nation and Sonik Kicks.

This isn't the first time Paul has taken part in the event as he also performed at Forest Live in 2004.

See if you can spot yourself in the crowd in our gallery.

