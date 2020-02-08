Search

Yorkshire pudding wrap stall opens at Norwich Market

08 February, 2020 - 08:00
Callum Irven, owner of Norwich market stall Feast, has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Archant

Archant

Norwich Market has just got a little batter as you can now enjoy a roast dinner on the go at a new stall selling Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Callum Irven, owner of Norwich market stall Feast, has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps. Picture: Lauren De BoiseCallum Irven, owner of Norwich market stall Feast, has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps. Picture: Lauren De Boise

New opening Feast is warming up shoppers in the winter months with its Yorkshire pudding wraps, with fillings including pulled pork, chicken thigh, sausages and roast balsamic vegetables priced at £5 each.

Each wrap comes with all the trimmings, including stuffing and gravy, and customers can also enjoy crackling strips with apple sauce, apple crumble, served with custard, and everything is prepared and cooked on the stall each morning.

The business is owned by Callum Irven, 23, and it is a case of keeping it in the family as the unit was previously occupied by his older brother's stall Bun Box.

READ MORE: Mamma Mia bottomless brunch coming to Norwich

Norwich market stall Feast has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps in a range of different flavours. Picture: Lauren De BoiseNorwich market stall Feast has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps in a range of different flavours. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Tim Irven opened Bun Box at stall 23 in summer 2017 selling Japanese inspired food including bao buns, katsu curry and donburi, which are rice bowls filled with meat or fish and vegetables.

In December 2019, he moved to a larger unit on the market after outgrowing the stall and Bun Box is now four times bigger and offers seating to customers too.

His decision to move paved the way for his younger brother Callum to open Feast after spotting a gap in the market.

Callum, from Besthorpe near Attleborough, said: "I looked around the market at things that weren't available and there were lots of different Asian styles and cuisines from around the world but not traditional British, apart from fish and chips, so I decided to do Yorkshire pudding wraps.

Norwich market stall Feast has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps in a range of different flavours. Picture: Lauren De BoiseNorwich market stall Feast has started doing Yorkshire pudding wraps in a range of different flavours. Picture: Lauren De Boise

READ MORE: The Lion King outdoor cinema coming to Norwich

"I have always preferred to cook fresh at home and we hardly ever had takeaways growing up as my mum and brother are chefs and I learnt from them."

Callum previously trained as a joiner so built his stall and also helped his brother with both Bun Box units and in return Tim gave him recipe tips and flavour ideas.

Callum added: "All the traders at the market are so friendly and helpful and business is really picking up with social media and pictures of the wraps.

"The wraps are popular in York and now you can have them down here in Norfolk, so give it a try."

Feast is open 11am to 3pm Tuesday to Saturday.

