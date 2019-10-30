The Dreamboys are heading to Norfolk

The Dreamboys are coming to Norfolk this November Credit: Supplied by the King's Lynn Corn Exchange Archant

You're in for an abs-olutely fabulous night as topless troupe The Dreamboys are heading to Norfolk.

Leave your inhibitions at the door as the UK's top male strip show is coming to the King's Lynn Corn Exchange on Saturday, November 8.

The show delighted audiences when it came to the venue last autumn and it also came to St Andrews Hall in Norwich back in May.

Ideal for hen parties and groups of friends, the line-up features ten men who are no stranger to the gym and includes former Big Brother contestant Lotan Carter and Rogan O'Connor who appeared on MTV reality show Ex on the Beach.

The action packed two-hour show kicks off at 7.30pm and is for over 18s and features dancing, catchy tunes and plenty of audience participation, with some lucky guests invited on stage.

Tickets cost from £26 to £29 and can be purchased at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk