Dreamboys, Corn Exchange review: Local lad takes centre stage in thrilling show

PUBLISHED: 17:14 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:14 20 November 2018

Dreamboys on stage. Picture: @Dreamboys

Archant

Local boy Jordan Darrell took centre stage as The Dreamboys brought their new tour to the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange.

Back with their brand new show for 2018, the Dreamboys are the among the most successful performers of their kind and on Saturday they did not disappoint.

I hadn’t been to a performance of this nature before so I didn’t know what to expect.

I seemed to have been alone in this as when the compere asked who had been before, screams filled the theatre.

The lights went down and the music started as five men walked on stage dressed as policemen complete with aviator glasses and hats.

The men are undeniably good looking, they have chiselled bodies and are very charismatic, but the underlying fact is these boys can dance.

They are first and foremost an all male dance troop and their moves are synchronised and obviously well rehearsed.

During the two-hour show the Dreamboys changed costumes and themes of the routines as well as bringing lucky audience members on stage to participate.

The show ended with the compere getting the predominately female audience on their feet to sing, dance and scream while telling everyone that the boys will be back in King’s Lynn next year.

If you want a night of thrills and plenty of spills then this is a show you will not want to miss.

