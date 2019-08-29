Set times and stages announced for Sundown Festival 2019

Search

29 August, 2019 - 15:22
Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency

From Tinie Tempah to Anne-Marie, make sure to let your FRIENDS know as they set times and stages have been announced for Sundown 2019.

Sundown Festival Credit: Ryan Dinham/Supplied by Zeitgeist Agency

Sundown returns to the Norfolk Showground this weekend and promises an unforgettable weekend of music with chart-topping acts such as Ella Eyre, Example and Mabel joining the headliners.

The fun will start with the Friday night opening party for campers and the arena will open from 12pm over the weekend with music across four stages.

Singer-songwriter Anne-Marie headlines the main stage on Saturday night and has had four top ten singles with Ciao Adios, FRIENDS, 2002 and a Rewrite The Stars cover from The Greatest Showman with James Arthur and she also recently performed at the UEA LCR.

BRIT award-winning rapper Tinie Tempah will end the festival in style on Saturday night with hits including Frisky, Pass Out and Earthquake.

You can download the Sundown Festival app on Android and IOS which will give you the set times direct to your phone and there is also a news feed where people are sharing their thoughts, advice and photos ahead of the event.

