All you need to know ahead of Sundown Festival 2019

From timings to travel advice, we predict an earthquake as Sundown Festival returns to the Norfolk Showground for 2019.

The popular festival returns from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1 and will see the summer out in style with as an impressive bill of chart-topping acts take to the stage.

What are the timings?

The campsites open to weekend camping ticket holders at 12pm on Friday and need to be vacated by 12pm on Monday.

The festival arena will open to weekend camping ticket holders from 5pm on Friday night.

The arena will open at 12pm on Saturday and Sunday to weekend no camping and day ticket holders and close at 11pm.

The Friday Night Opening Party (campers only) will close at 11pm and Saturday Night Afterparty (campers only) will close at 2am.

Last entry to the festival is 10pm on Friday, 9pm on Saturday and 9pm on Sunday and there will be no admission after these times.

Who is performing at Sundown?

Singer-songwriter Anne-Marie will be throwing it back to 2002 as she headlines the main stage on Saturday night.

Anne-Marie is one of the most exciting acts in the UK at the moment and has had four top ten singles with Ciao Adios, FRIENDS, 2002 and a Rewrite The Stars cover from The Greatest Showman with James Arthur.

Her 2018 debut album Speak Your Mind also hit number three in the UK single charts and she has previously collaborated with last year's Sundown headliners Clean Bandit with their single Rockabye featuring Sean Paul.

One of the leading voices of the UK urban scene, BRIT award-winning UK rapper Tinie Tempah is guaranteed to bring an electrifying headline set on Sunday and will perform his chart-topping hits including Frisky and Pass Out.

He has also worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Calvin Harris, Emeli Sandé and Labrinth on the hit single Earthquake.

Also appearing on the main stage on Saturday will be Jax Jones, Mabel, Not3s, James Hype, Ocean Wisdom and Charlie Sloth and on Sunday Jonas Blue, Ella Eyre, Example, Maleek Berry and Kelli Leigh.

The Friday Night Opening Party features DJ Ez, Sigala and Macky Gee and on Saturday DJ Target takes to the stage.

Across the other three stages, Mystree Area, The Castle and The Nest, highlights include MK, Andy C and Disciples.

The set times for the acts will be posted on the Sundown Festival app and social media nearer the time.

How can I get to the festival and where can I park?

BY CAR

If you are travelling by car, the postcode is NR5 0TT and the car park will be open from 10am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and need to be vacated by midday on Monday.

Make sure to switch off your sat nav and follow festival road signs as you approach and entry to the car park will be £20 for the weekend and £10 for the day which is payable by cash only when you arrive.

The pick-up and drop-off point for campers on Friday and Monday is located at the bottom of the event car parks off Dereham Road - follow signs for camping.

On Saturday and Sunday, the public pick-up and drop-off is located just off the roundabout before the Premier Inn and for taxis it is located just behind the area for public cars in the day pick-up and drop-off area, just off Dereham Road.

BY TRAIN AND BUS

Shuttle buses run to and from Norwich Railway Station and the festival site on a regular basis on Saturday and Sunday, operated by First Group.

You can also get on board at Castle Meadow (stand CV) and the journey takes 25 minutes from the station and costs £4.80 for an adult return and £3.60 for young person (aged 5-19) return - you can see all details at firstgroup.com

What food and entertainment will be at Sundown?

There is something for all tastes and dietary requirements, with a lot of vendors selling vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.

Options include Mac Shack, Spaghetti Sisters, Lord of the Fries and in the VIP area there are additional food stalls alongside a bar and undercover seating.

There will also be funfair rides, stalls and the X-Mobile Studio, where you can pop into the vocal booth and record a song or podcast alongside industry professionals who will help edit and produce your masterpiece.

What can and can't I bring?

Camping ticket holders can bring a reasonable amount of food plus the following alcohol quantities for personal consumption into the campsite upon initial entry only:

1 x 70cl spirits (no greater than 40pc ABV) and 12 x 440ml cans beer/cider OR three litres of wine and 12 x 440ml cans beer/cider.

No food or drink can be taken into the main festival arena, however you are allowed sealed bottles of water up to 500ml and empty unsealed bottles can be brought in to be refilled at the water points.

No glass is allowed anywhere on site so make sure to decant into plastic containers before you leave home.

Day ticket holders are asked to pack light to maximise the safety of everyone attending Sundown Festival.

Camping chairs, compact mirrors and barbecues and permitted in the campsite only and no professional film or camera gear is allowed anywhere on site.

Is there disabled access at Sundown?

Visit sundownfestival.co.uk/access-information to fill out the Access Application Form as Sundown can provide a free personal assistant ticket, accessible campsite, additional guests, accessible toilets, welfare tent refrigeration and charging and a viewing area depending on your requirements.

Are tickets still available?

Weekend camping tickets are sold out but you can still purchase weekend no camping tickets (from £90), day tickets (from £50), glamping weekend (from £285) and VIP add-ons from £30 at sundownfestival.co.uk