Sundown Festival 2020 at Norfolk Showground postponed

Sundown Festival 2020 at the Norfolk Showground has been postponed due to coronavirus Picture: Danielle Booden Archant 2019

There will now be no music festivals in Norfolk this summer as Sundown Festival becomes the latest event to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The crowds enjoying Example performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden The crowds enjoying Example performing on the Sunday of Sundown Festival 2019 at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Danielle Booden

The festival at the Norfolk Showground was scheduled for September 4 to 6 and due to it being so late in the summer the organisers have remained tight-lipped until now.

But it has now become clear to them that even in three months time it will not be safe to go ahead, with thousands of music fans attending every year, and Sundown has now been postponed until September 3 to 5 2021.

The two headliners Sean Paul and Loyle Carner are both available for the rescheduled dates and among the other original acts that will also perform are Becky Hill, Wilkinson, Fredo, Example and Raye.

Headliner Sean Paul will perform on the rescheduled date in 2021 Credit: Supplied by Sundown Headliner Sean Paul will perform on the rescheduled date in 2021 Credit: Supplied by Sundown

In a statement on the Sundown website, the organisers said: “Whilst we’d all hoped to be back together, raving in Norwich to see out the summer, unfortunately Sundown 2020 needs to be postponed.

“This year’s festival would have been one of our most epic parties to date with an incredible line-up, but the continued impact of this unprecedented situation will limit our ability to deliver the festival experience that you guys expect and most importantly to deliver it in a way which protects you, the artists, our team and the local community.

“Look after each other, big up the NHS and all those working hard to enable us to come together again soon.”

All tickets will be automatically transferred to the new date and those unable to attend in 2021 will receive a refund.

Ticket-holders will receive an email soon from Sundown and their ticket agent with full details on the refund process and the full line-up for Sundown 2021 is set to be released in early next year.

Elsewhere in the region, Latitude Festival in Henham Park, near Southwold, has been cancelled and Let’s Rock Norwich has been rescheduled to 2021 with the same line-up.