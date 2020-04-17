Search

Advanced search

Dad jokes (episode five) to put a smile on your face

PUBLISHED: 06:39 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:27 17 April 2020

I used to work as a dentist... Picture: Harbucks/Getty Images

I used to work as a dentist... Picture: Harbucks/Getty Images

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ian Clarke returns with his Dad jokes to put a smile on your face during these testing times.

Heard the joke about someone stealing my selfie stick? Picture: izanbar/Getty ImagesHeard the joke about someone stealing my selfie stick? Picture: izanbar/Getty Images

My mate rang and said: “My diet isn’t going well. I’m having five eggs for breakfast.” I replied: “What poached, scrambled or boiled?” He said: “No, Cadbury’s...”

I've just written a song about tortillas... Picture: carlosrojas20/Getty ImagesI've just written a song about tortillas... Picture: carlosrojas20/Getty Images

I used to work in a dentist’s. It wasn’t a permanent job - I was just filling in.

Accordion to a new survey, random musical instruments are being put into sentences without people noticing.

I don't like Russian Dolls... Picture: PIKSEL/Getty ImagesI don't like Russian Dolls... Picture: PIKSEL/Getty Images

(One for you Disney fans): Milly: Knock knock. Molly: Who’s there? Milly: You. Molly: You who? Milly: Yoo hoo! Big Summer Blowout!

I was walking past a pet shop. A sign on the shop front said: “Pedigree Netherlands cats for sale.” I didn’t believe they were from the Netherlands so I went into the shop and asked the assistant: “How Dutch is that moggie in the window?”

I keep randomly shouting at cauliflower and broccoli... Picture: Sandsun/Getty ImagesI keep randomly shouting at cauliflower and broccoli... Picture: Sandsun/Getty Images

I was in the jungle and saw a lizard on his hind legs telling jokes. I turned to a local tribesman and said: “That lizard’s really funny.” The tribesman replied: “That’s not a lizard. He’s a stand up chameleon.”

A cement mixer collided with a prison van on Dereham bypass. Motorists are asked to be on the look-out for 16 hardened criminals.

The man who invented the zip fastener has been honoured with a lifetime peerage. He will now be known as the Lord of the Flies.

I gave my pet bird a haircut, and now he thinks he’s James Bond. He’s certainly a shorn canary.

I hear Ipswich Town Football Club is being bought by Sheik Anvac who is promising to “put the freshness back” into the Tractor Boys.

To the person who stole my selfie stick, you need to take a long look at yourself.

You may also want to watch:

The prime minister held a meeting with the cabinet today. He also spoke to the bookcase and argued with the chest of drawers.

I woke up this morning and forgot which side the sun rises from, then it dawned on me.

I’ve just written a song about tortillas. Actually, it’s more of a wrap.

I don’t like Russian dolls, they’re so full of themselves.

Sad news that Uncle Ben has died. No more Mr Rice Guy,

I met a bloke with a didgeridoo and he was playing Dancing Queen on it. I thought: “That’s Abba-riginal.”

Two donkeys were standing on the side of the road. One said: “Shall we cross now?” The other said: “No way. Look what happened to the zebras.”

I keep randomly shouting out “Broccoli” and “Cauliflower” - I think I might have florets.

I bought my wife a wooden leg for Christmas. It wasn’t her main present, just a stocking filler.

If you missed the first four instalments here goes!

Part one

Part two

Part three

Part four

*Thanks for the jokes you’ve shared and if you want to send any please email me at ian.clarke@archant.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Man whose body was found in river ‘lived a chaotic lifestyle’ inquest hears

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Could new AI forecasts and ‘weather-tech’ reduce risks for farmers?

'De-risking agriculture through weather-tech' will be discussed at a Free Agri-TechE webinar on April 29. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Discover the ‘gateway to the fens’ in heritage centre’s town trails

Barry Hawkins auctioneers in Downham Market. Pictured is the Winnold Fair Castle Yard in the early 1900's. Picture: Ian Burt

Greater Anglia apologises for refund delays following ‘unprecedented’ demand

A train on the Lowestoft to Norwich line. Photo: Greater Anglia
Drive 24