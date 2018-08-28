Video

Oasis star announced as headliner for Norwich festival

Sunday Sessions 2018 Credit: Lee Blanchflower Archant

It is going to be a supersonic Sunday in Earlham Park next year as an Oasis star is set to headline a popular festival.

Noel Gallagher Credit: UK Live Noel Gallagher Credit: UK Live

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds has been announced as the headliner for Sunday Sessions 2019 as the event returns to Norwich for its second year.

The rock band first formed in 2010 and also includes former Oasis guitarist Gem Archer and the Zutons bassist Russell Pritchard.

The band has released three albums with guest contributions from artists such as Paul Weller, Johnny Marr and Amorphous Androgynous.

Oasis split in 2009 after Noel released a statement saying he had quit the band as he was unable to work with brother Liam.

Razorlight Credit: Andy Willsher Razorlight Credit: Andy Willsher

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be joined by Razorlight, best known for hits America and In The Morning, The Coral, Neon Waltz and Ducking Punches.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 26 2019 - the day after Let’s Rock Norwich! which celebrates the music of the eighties and this year includes Billy Ocean, Midge Ure and Erasure’s Andy Bell.

Earlier this year, over 20,000 people attended over the weekend and the line-up for Sunday Sessions featured Tom Odell, Circa Waves and Kaiser Chiefs.

A spokesman for Sunday Sessions said: “We are very excited to be bringing back Sunday Sessions to Earlham Park next year and what a headline act!

The Coral Credit: Steve Haywood The Coral Credit: Steve Haywood

“Arguably one of the greatest British songwriters of his generation, Gallagher recently became the first artist in UK Chart history to have 10 consecutive number one albums.

“Last year was hard to beat but we are confident that the line-up for next year’s Sunday Sessions is our strongest to date with some carefully selected guests to support the headline act.”

Alongside live music, there will also be activities aimed at the whole family including face painting, fairground and two children go free to every adult ticket purchased.

There is also VIP tickets available with a chill out zone and outdoor seating area, cocktail bar, luxury loos and food and drink.

Tickets for Sunday Sessions 2019 start at £49.00 and go on sale at 9am on Friday December 7 from the Sunday Sessions website.