Norwich YouTuber in Twitter spat with Ellie Goulding after calling X Factor performance ‘dreadful’

PUBLISHED: 10:42 04 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:42 04 December 2018

Ellie Goulding attending the Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards 2018, held at Grosvenor House Hotel, London. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Ellie Goulding was feeling the burn after Norwich YouTuber JaackMaate criticised her performance on The X Factor final.

The singer, 31, performed her new single Close To Me, featuring Diplo and Sway Lee, at the final on Sunday night in Wembley Arena.

But Norwich YouTuber Jaack Mate, who has over 950,000 subscribers, wasn’t a fan of her performance and tweeted a clip and wrote that she was ‘dreadful’.

He also commentated alongside the video and said that it ‘sounds like she is out of breath’.

His tweet caught the attention of the popstar after one of his followers replied to the video and tweeted: “Screw KSI vs Logan Paul 2, Jack v Ellie Goulding is what the people want.”

Norwich-based YouTuber JaackMaate Credit: Supplied by Jack DeanNorwich-based YouTuber JaackMaate Credit: Supplied by Jack Dean

Ellie replied and wrote: “It would be over in seconds, not really worth airing.”

The spat reignited a feud between the pair that began three years ago, and JaackMaate, whose name is Jack Dean, retweeted her response and wrote: “Three years later and Ellie Goulding still reckons she could knock me out.

“You’re not wrong - just tie me to a stool and make me listen to your tunes.”

Ellie then replied and called Jaack ‘basic’, in a tweet that is now deleted, and he then criticised her songwriting skills.

“Getting called basic from somebody who’s top lyrics are: So love me like you do, lo-lo-love me like you do.”

Jack also caused controversy last Christmas when he uploaded a video to his channel criticising fellow YouTuber Zoella’s £50 advent calendar.

Newsletter Sign Up

