Search

Advanced search

Video

Norwich Theatre Royal postpone 2020 panto

PUBLISHED: 13:23 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:45 29 June 2020

The Norwich Theatre Royal 2020 panto of Dick Whittington and His Cat has been postponed Picture: Antony Kelly

The Norwich Theatre Royal 2020 panto of Dick Whittington and His Cat has been postponed Picture: Antony Kelly

Archant

Norwich Theatre Royal bosses have made the decision to postpone the 2020 pantomime of Dick Whittington and His Cat due to coronavirus.

Chief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella WilkinsonChief executive of Norwich Theatre Royal Stephen Crocker. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The panto was due to run from Tuesday, December 8 to Sunday, January 10 but will now be moved to Christmas 2021 with new dates set to be announced shortly.

The decision has been made due to the uncertainty around the reopening of theatres which has left them unable to commit to the “substantial up-front costs” for the show.

A statement on the Norwich Theatre Royal website says: “It is with very heavy hearts that we have had to make the decision to postpone our 2020 Pantomime Dick Whittington and His Cat to Christmas 2021.

“We know this will be a huge disappointment to our loyal pantomime audience who look forward to this traditional Christmas family treat and this is what saddens us most.

READ MORE: Blofield Farm Shop opening food hall and cafe inside hotel

“The huge financial losses we are currently experiencing due to an extended period of closure, as well as there having been no government support package for theatres, mean that we are no longer able to commit to such a large-scale production because it has such substantial up-front costs.

“COVID-19 has made a huge dent in future sales for all shows at all of our venues including ticket sales for our pantomime which are significantly lower than usual.

“This makes the risk of staging the pantomime too great and it is clear from our audience surveys that the government’s early warning to avoid theatres and the prolonged wait for any re-opening plan has dented public confidence in returning to our venues.

READ MORE: Have Narnia afternoon tea in an igloo in Norwich this Christmas

“Our commitment to our audiences throughout the year, and especially at Christmas, is to deliver magical and brilliant experiences and we do not feel this would be possible in the current circumstances.”

All current ticket-holders will be contacted directly to transfer their tickets to an equivalent performance in 2021.

Customers are asked to refrain from contacting the theatre by phone as the box office team is currently worked reduced hours and remotely.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Metre-long snake on the loose in Norwich

A corn snake escaped its tank and may have escaped a house in Norwich. (This is a library image of a corn snake, not the exact animal referenced in the story). Picture: Archant

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills

WEIRD NORFOLK: The Norfolk village where a family literally stepped back in time – and how it may happen again next year

Weird Norfolk: The main street in Horning. The village is said to revert to how it looked 100 years ago in a timeslip every five years. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Potential to be amazing’: Land with river frontage set for auction

An area of land in Oulton Broad with river frontage and a partially completed riverboat house is to be auctioned off. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man left with fractured eye sockets and broken nose after attack by trio

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Should Norfolk jazz band ditch ‘Dixie’ from its name?

The DixieMix Band are currently considering changing their name. Picture: DixieMix

Vandals leave seven trees ‘dangerously sharp’

Police are appealing for information after seven young trees were significantly damaged in Bishops Park in King’s Lynn. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

Magnificent family home for sale for £2.5m for first time in 50 years

Stody Hall is for sale for £2.5m. Pic: Savills