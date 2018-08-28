Video

Take a look inside Norwich’s new fried chicken and bubble tea shop

Owner Chen Xing inside Ji Chicken Shop in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin Archant

A “unique” fried chicken shop which already has branches in Chinatown and Camden has opened its doors in Norwich.

Ji Chicken Shop has opened in London Street and specialises in Chinese fried chicken and bubble tea.

The business is owned by Chen Xing who has worked in restaurants across Norfolk and recently sold King’s Garden Chinese takeaway in Brandon.

The food on offer includes popcorn chicken, drumsticks and wings and on the counter there is a selection of spices and seasonings you can sprinkle over including chilli, seaweed and plum.

They also serve milk and fruit bubble teas with flavours such as hazelnut and passion fruit.

Stephanie Cheung, manager of the Norwich shop, said: “We serve mainly deep fried chicken and all the seasonings are completely different to other places and you can choose what you like.

“The shop is already popular in London and we wanted to expand it to Norwich and we are already getting a great reaction so far, especially with students and office workers as it is something really new.

This is the fourth branch of Ji Chicken Shop to open and the other locations are in Chinatown and Camden in London and Cambridge.

The restaurant also offers a range of noodle dishes and sweet potato fries which can be taken away or eaten inside the shop.

Mrs Cheung thinks the new shop will do well as there is nothing else like it in the city.

“The main challenge for us is that it is something completely new and not like KFC.

“There are a lot of different places to eat in Norwich but in London Street it is places like Greggs and traditional cafes and not this type of food which is unique.”

Ji Chicken Shop is open seven days a week and Mr Chen first applied to Norwich City Council for planning permission to transform the offices into a restaurant in August this year.

