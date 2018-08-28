An afternoon tea delivery service has launched in Norfolk

Have your cake and eat it at home as you can now get afternoon tea delivered in Norfolk and you don’t even need to do the washing up.

Laura Horne, aged 27, has launched Laura’s Afternoon Tea which delivers sweet and savoury treats from her home in Wymondham.

Mrs Horne, decided to start the business after her grandma gave her a vintage tea set which she didn’t need when she moved house.

Mrs Horne had always been a keen amateur baker and launched the business in September this year and all the food is homemade.

“My brother is a chef and baking has always been in our family.

“I have organised afternoon tea for my work friends and was always the one who brought cakes into the office and baked at weekends.

“When my grandma gave me the tea set it got me thinking and I slowly built things up and did my food and safety hygiene.”

Her most popular offering is the classic afternoon tea which includes a selection of sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones, with jam and clotted cream, lemon and white chocolate panna cotta, dark chocolate cookies, chocolate covered strawberries and a selection of teas.

She also offers a sparkling version with prosecco, tipsy tea with alcoholic jellies and red-wine chocolate brownies and a kids’ afternoon tea which includes popcorn and a strawberry milkshake.

All the teas come with crockery, cake stands and plates which just need to be placed in a box afterwards which will be collected.

The business delivers for free with a 15 mile radius of the town, which includes Norwich, Dereham and Diss, and outside that she asks for a minimum booking of eight people.

“It’s been a really crazy couple of months and I’m really surprised how successful it has been and we already have wedding and hen parties booked for next year.

“We’ve had really nice reviews and the main thing people like is they don’t need to do any washing up as we collect it all afterwards - all you need to do is boil the kettle.

“It’s really popular with the elderly and women who have small children as they can’t get out as much.

“My grandma loves it and I send her pictures of my teas and in the future I would like to do more weddings.”

You can find out all the booking details on the Laura’s Afternoon Tea Facebook page.