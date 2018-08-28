Video

This is when Christmas light switch-ons are taking place in Norfolk

Christmas lights in Davey Place in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

From fireworks in Norwich to a winter wonderland in Thetford, celebrate the start of the Christmas season in style at light switch-ons across Norfolk.

Towns and village across the county are hosting events and in Norwich there will also be the return of the Tunnel of Light.

This is when switch-ons are taking place in your area and what you can expect at each event.

Attleborough

November 25

4.15pm

A Christmas Carnival creates a seasonal atmosphere throughout the town ready for the official switch on, from Queens Square, of the town’s famous colourful lights.

Aylsham

November 30

6pm

Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Crowds make their way slowly through the popular Tunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A lantern procession featuring St Michael’s School and the Sutton School of Dance will wind its way to the Market Place before the grand switch on as part of an evening of song, dance and performance. Expect plenty of entertainment and a wonderful Chrissmassy feel throughout the town.

Beccles

November 30

6pm

There’s always a great atmosphere and a sense of excitement at the annual switch on with live entertainment acts on the main stage along with street entertainment and some great seasonal surprises. Enjoy the stalls selling festive gifts, crafts, toys and decorations alongside street food and drink, festive fare and family fun including reindeer, and Father Christmas will be in his grotto. The town’s independent shops will be open late for the occasion too.

Bungay

December 2

A firm fixture on the advent calendar, Bungay’s Christmas celebrations draw crowds to see the lights go on after a day of shopping, snacking and stocking up on seasonal cheer. The day starts with the legendary Christmas market before the lights go on after dark.

Holt Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Holt Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Burnham Market

November 17

6pm

Lots of Christmas shopping and entertainment leading up to and following the official switching on of the festive lights.

Cromer

December 1

5.45pm

Enjoy the stalls, displays, entertainment and reindeer throughout the afternoon before the switch on. The fun continues after the official switch on outside the church too.

Dereham

North Walsham Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY North Walsham Christmas lights switch on. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

December 2

12pm to 5pm

A Christmas market will be open to the public at Dereham Market Place from 12pm with 50 stalls selling products ranging from chocolates to handmade ornaments. There will also be array of food vendors and the lights will be switched on at 5pm.

Diss

November 24

3 – 6.30pm

Soak up the festive atmosphere in the Market Place with entertainment from 3pm with live music, fairground rides, lots of stalls and fun for all. The big switch on will take place at 5:30pm.

Fakenham

December 1

Andy Francis at the Swaffham Christmas lights switch on in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt Andy Francis at the Swaffham Christmas lights switch on in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

5pm

Well supported by local businesses, local people and the town council who contribute towards the £8000 cost of the festive lighting, the switch on date is set and a road closure organised – and now someone is needed to organise an event. The Fakenham Area Partnership offers help and support, but volunteers are needed to help create a fun afternoon or evening. Get involved by emailing janet@fakenhamareapartnership.co.uk

Gorleston

Christmas Lights Switch On and Fireworks

November 25

An evening of family fun with rides and attractions, music and food and drink for all, with Santa in his grotto at Fusion Hairdressers and grand fireworks display. The firework events are funded and brought by the Greater Yarmouth Tourism and Business Improvement Area Ltd (www.gyta.com)

Great Yarmouth

November 30

The switch on launches the town’s festive celebrations with four themed weekends to follow from November 30 to December 23. Expect masses of entertainment with live music, street performers, concerts and theatre, plus shopping, stalls, fairs, displays and shows. Wooden chalets and gazebos will cerate a special festive market too in Market Square, selling gifts, decoration and food and drink.

Lowestoft Christmas lights are switched on for the 2017 festive season. Picture: Nick Butcher Lowestoft Christmas lights are switched on for the 2017 festive season. Picture: Nick Butcher

Halesworth

November 24

Plenty happening for the family to enjoy with the Christmas Lights Switch On at its heart.

Harleston

December 1

9.30am to 6pm

A Christmas Market will keep everyone entertained, browsing the stalls and enjoying refreshments before the official switching on of the lights.

Holt

November 14

Father Christmas arrived by horse and carriage at the Reepham Festival of Light in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt Father Christmas arrived by horse and carriage at the Reepham Festival of Light in 2017. Picture: Ian Burt

6.30pm

Thousands of white lights traditionally adorn this Georgian town at Christmas time, and this year the switch-on will once again be part of a big late night shopping and entertainment extravaganza

Hunstanton

November 30

5pm

The bright lights of Christmas and plenty of festive cheer comes to one of the most westerly towns in Norfolk.

King’s Lynn

November 25

12pm to 5pm

An afternoon and evening of festive entertainment and shopping with the switching on of the Christmas lights at its heart.

Loddon and Chedgrave

December 7

6.30pm

Christmas gets well and truly underway with a glorious festive celebration of all things Victorian. Enjoy a steam engine display, Punch and Judy and a visit from Father Christmas. Lots of refreshments too – don’t miss the mulled wine and mince pies.

Lowestoft

December 1

Keep an eye on the local press for more details of the town’s annual illuminations and celebrations and check out Lowestoft Vision’s Facebook page.

North Walsham

November 24

6pm

The festive light switch on in the Market Place is led by Father Christmas during an evening filled with late night shopping, entertainment, food and drink.

Norwich

November 15

6pm to 10pm

Thousands of people traditionally join the official switch on in the city centre to enjoy street entertainers, music, Father Christmas arriving, food and drink, late night shopping and plenty to watch. There will be fireworks from Jarrold and City Hall, the launch of the famous Christmas projections on the castle and the opening of the Tunnel of Light at the Haymarket, a tunnel of more than 50,000 pulsating LEDs.

Reepham

December 6

4.30 to 7.30pm

The town’s Festival of Light, traditionally includes a children’s lantern parade, Christmas carols, children’s entertainer, live music, Santa’s grotto and of course the switching on of the main Christmas tree lights.

Swaffham

December 2

5pm

The town puts on its glad rags and gets into the festive spirit with music, fun fair rides, an outdoor festive market and the opening of Santa’s Grotto.

Thetford

November 30

6.15pm

The switch on is the launch of the town’s Winter Wonderland weekend with live music, fairground rides and stalls through the evening. On December 1 and 2, visit the Winter Wonderland in Kings House Gardens for children’s theatre, reindeer, food and drink, Santa’s Grotto and Christmas stal

Wells next the Sea

November 24

10am to 8pm

Christmas Tide Festival 2018

A full day’s entertainment is how they roll in Wells, with masses happening as part of the Wells Christmas Tide Festival, the biggest event in the town’s festive calendar. It includes everything from live entertainment and a fair to a Christmas Tree Festival fireworks and lantern parade. The traditional switching-on of the town’s lights will take place at around 4.45pm at the top of Staithe Street near Arthur Howell’s deli.

The honour of bathing the town in festive colour will once again go to BBC Look East husband and wife presenters David Whiteley and Amelia Reynolds.