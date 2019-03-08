Search

Do you remember Nirvana's gig in Norwich 30 years ago?

PUBLISHED: 15:13 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 30 October 2019

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana performing in Norwich. Credit: Dack/Supplied by Norwich Arts Centre

30 years ago, what would become one of the world's biggest rock bands played at the Norwich Arts Centre - Nick Stone, who worked on the bar at the time, looks back on the show fondly.

Their Norwich debut was on October 30 1989 and it was part of The Wilde Club music night and they were headlining alongside grunge band Tad.

Recalling the gig, Nick Stone, director of Starfish Design in Norwich, said: "Retrospectively 25 years on almost to the day it's still quite nice to know you were present at the stuttering birth of a new squalling brat.

"I worked along with Andy Bailey and various others behind the bar at Norwich Arts Centre for about six years.

"Nirvana was a good example of quite busy, but not so bad that we were stuck behind the bar all night washing glasses and filling them again in exchange for people's hard earned cash."

Mr Stone continued: "While we were setting up another friend turned up towing a tall skinny chap and introduced him to me as 'another bassplayer'.

"His name was Krist and we sat at one of the scabby black painted tables I'd just wiped, we talked about bass-playing things, absolutely none of which I can remember now, because they were just another band.

"The bar staff used to always routinely argue about who got to see which band. I won and got the headline, Tad. Andy lost and got Nirvana.

"He lasted one song and came back saying he didn't like them especially, so I put on my ready to be cynical hat and went in and stayed long enough to watch them do Mr Moustache which was the only song I actually knew and was particularly bothered about.

"At the end of the night from somewhere some copies of 'Bleach', the first album, magically appeared and were handed out to a few of us which was nice, I still have mine and it is one of the first albums my eldest daughter liked."

You can read Nick's full blog at invisibleworks.co.uk

