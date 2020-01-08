15 family shows coming to Norwich in 2020

From David Walliams' Billionaire Boy live on stage to Peppa Pig, there are plenty of family theatre shows to keep both the children and adults entertained in 2020.

1. What: The Room on the Broom

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: February 13 to 16

Cost: £11.50, norwichplayhouse.co.uk, 01603 598598

Jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat in Tall Stories' fun-filled adaptation of Room on the Broom, the best-selling picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

The witch and her cat are travelling on their broomstick when they pick up some hitch-hikers - a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog. But this broomstick's not meant for five and it snaps in two, unfortunately for them it is just as the hungry dragon appears.

2. What: Goldilocks

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre

When: February 20

Cost: £9, puppettheatre.co.uk, 01603 629921

The feisty rag doll Goldilocks enters the Raggedy Woods and makes her curious journey to the three bears' house.

So far so traditional, but who knew about the caterpillars, the naughty goblin, the helpful spiders and the Queen Bee who help the story along. The puppet show also features live music and sing-along fun.

3. What: Chloe the Colour Catcher

Where: The Garage

When: February 23

Cost: Adults £12, concessions £8, thegarage.co.uk, 01603 283382

Chloe lives in a world with only one colour, a world that is completely grey, except at night when she's wrapped up tight her dreams are colourful and bright.

Unable to contain her imaginative thoughts, Chloe tells of the vast blue seas, lush green jungle-trees and golden yellow sands she has seen. But, hushed at once by her parents, Chloe is warned to keep such thoughts at bay - for the Grey Queen is out to wash all trace of colour away.

4. What: My First Play - After the Storm (A retelling of The Tempest)

Where: The Garage

When: March 25 to April 9

Cost: £12.50 adult/7.50 child, under ones go free, thegarage.co.uk, 01603 283382

As the storm fades and the rain stops failing, we find ourselves on a magical desert island and the ship's crew meet a wizard and his daughter who are also trapped there.

They must all try to get home, aided by the magical creature Ariel, in this new musical play from The Garage and All-In Productions that shows the importance of working together.

5. What: The Amazing Bubble Man

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: April 4

Cost: £11.50, norwichplayhouse.co.uk, 01603 598598

Louis Pearl has been thrilling audiences worldwide for over 30 years with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles.

An Edinburgh Fringe favourite, Louis explores the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and spellbinding tricks, including flying saucer and rocket bubbles.

6. What: Eggs on Legs

Where: Norwich Puppet Theatre

When: April 9 to 11

Cost: £9, puppettheatre.co.uk, 01603 629921

Meet a family of zany Eggs on Legs, living in a lost pocket of the globe. One day the wind blows a huge egg into their tree and they are excited to play with it, but what happens if it hatches and can they protect it from the slithery snake?

A cracking family show bursting with wonder and surprise - you will never look at an egg in the same way again.

7. What: Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: April 11 to 12

Cost: £10 to £17, under ones free, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

Peppa Pig is excited to be going on a day out with George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig - it is going to be her best day ever!

From castle to caves, get ready for a road-trip full of adventures, packed full of songs, games and laughter, for all the family to enjoy and the show also features fan favourites Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

8. What: Holes

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: April 15 to 18

Cost: £10 to £24.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

The newly re-launched Children's Theatre Partnership presents Holes later this year, which is based on the award-winning novel by Louis Sachar and the 2003 Hollywood blockbuster.

It tells the story of Stanley Yelnats who finds himself accused of a crime he didn't commit and sent to a labour camp where he is tasked with digging one hole a day but believes strange things are happening.

9. What: A Monster Calls

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: April 21 to 25

Cost: £10 to £28.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

Based on Patrick Ness' piercing novel, it sees 13-year-old Conor and his mum coping with life after his dad moves away. As his mum gets ill, his grandmother starts interfering and his schoolmates will not look him in the eye and one night Conor is woken by a monster knocking at his window.

The play is directed by Sally Cookson, who also directed Jane Eyre which came to Norwich in 2017, and this new production aims to offer an insight into love, life and healing.

10. What: Little Red Riding Hood

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: April 27

Cost: £8, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

Little Red Riding Hood is a kind and thoughtful little girl who loves her family. One day, on a visit to her grandmother, she meets a very hungry wolf in the forest who just wants something to eat. But is he really such a big, bad wolf?

Retelling the classic fairytale with a Northern Ballet twist, Little Red Riding Hood is the perfect opportunity for your little ones to enjoy live dance, music and theatre.

11. What: The Tiger Who Came to Tea

Where: Norwich Playhouse

When: May 8 to 10

Cost: £12, norwichplayhouse.co.uk, 01603 598598

Direct from the West End, the Olivier Award-nominated smash hit show, The Tiger Who Came to Tea returns on tour to Norwich and you can expect plenty of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don't expect to see at the door is a big, stripy, tea-guzzling tiger!

12. What: My First Circus: Lessons of the Jungle Book

Where: The Garage

When: July 16 to August 2

Cost: £12.50 adult/7.50 child, under ones go free, thegarage.co.uk, 01603 283382

Roll up! Roll up! The circus is coming back to The Garage as audiences are invited to journey deep into the jungle in this latest theatrical adventure.

The jungle is being turned upside down with the arrival of small human child Mowgli who gets taught how to survive by Baloo the bear, but there are mischievous monkeys causing mayhem, the snake Kaa wants the man cub for dinner and where is the evil tiger Sheer Khan?

13. What: Billionaire Boy

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: July 22 to 25

Cost: £10 to £22.50, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

The highly-anticipated stage production of the David Walliams book Billionaire Boy arrives in Norwich over the summer holidays and tells the story of the mega-rich 12-year-old Joe Spud who has everything he could want in life apart from friends.

This new production comes from The Birmingham Stage Company who created the award-winning stage versions of Gangsta Granny and Horrible Histories.

14. What: My First Panto: Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Where: The Garage

When: November 27 to January 10

Cost: £12.50 adult/7.50 child, under ones go free, thegarage.co.uk, 01603 283382

Mummy Bear, Daddy Bear and Baby Bear live happily in the middle of the forest until Goldilocks stumbles in and causes havoc.

My First Panto: Goldilocks and The Three Bears will have singing, dancing and playing along and it is the only pantomime in Norwich that isn't too hot, isn't too cold but is just right.

15. What: Dick Whittington

Where: Norwich Theatre Royal

When: December 8 to January 10

Cost: £10 to £27, theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk, 01603 630000

Dick Whittington tells the rags to riches tale of a young man leaving home with only a spotted handkerchief and his cat on an exciting quest for fame and fortune!

Featuring all the traditional pantomime ingredients including sensational songs, a live band, magic, dazzling dance routines, magnificent slapstick comedy and bags of audience participation.