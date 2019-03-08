Search

Advanced search

George Ezra, Latitude review: Soulful star brought the sunshine

PUBLISHED: 08:40 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:40 20 July 2019

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

With a voice beyond his years and pop anthems you can't help but dance along to, George Ezra was on top form as he took to The Obelisk Arena stage for a crowd-pleasing headline set.

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGeorge Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 26-year-old arrived to a recorded intro from Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James and the audience erupted into cheers and cast away their umbrellas as he began with Don't Matter.

George was wearing a black shirt and trousers like he may be about to perform in a school orchestra but, just like Ed Sheeran, the second he started singing his global superstar status was confirmed and it was clear why he won best male at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

George Ezra is always a solid headliner booking, especially for a family festival such as Latitude, with catchy hits, clean lyrics and a soul and blues style which appeals to anyone from eight to 80.

Those that were looking for something a little heavier for their Friday night were also catered for with rockers Primal Scream on the BBC Sounds Stage at the same time.

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGeorge Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

George has been so successful as his tone is so rich and he sounds like an soul singer who is twice his age and has been through struggle and heartbreak.

You may also want to watch:

His voice, which melts like butter, is also very adaptable and sounds just as good on up-beat hits such as Listen to the Man to stripped backed track Hold My Girl.

He held the audience in the palm of his hand and talked about how he had come to Latitude as a punter and as an act many times growing up - in 2014 he performed in the BBC Music Tent following the release of his debut Wanted on Voyage album and packed it out.

Fans enjoying George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodFans enjoying George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: All the pictures from Friday at Latitude Festival 2019

The talented songwriter also spoke about how for his travels around Europe inspired tracks such as Barcelona and how he would write down everything he saw.

He said that Pretty Shiny People, which is the first track on second album Staying at Tamara's released in 2018, was written when he was in the Spanish city and would sit on a mountain and look at all the people going by.

The staging was simple, as it is all about the voice with George, and there was a backdrop of three stained glass windows which changed for each song and for Paradise was covered with tropical scenes and filled Henham Park with colour.

George ended the set on Budapest, which was the tracked which changed him from relatively unknown star to one of the biggest names in pop that festivals across the country fight to secure every year.

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGeorge Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

His encore began with Cassy O' and ended with Shotgun, which was his first number one hit, and rounded off the perfect summer festival set.

Most Read

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: How ‘no-fault’ evictions are hurting families as government pledges ban

Kerry Barker and her three children - Evie-Rose, nine, Riley, four, and Harley, three - are being evicted from their home for a second time in almost a year through Section 21. Picture: Kerry Barker

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy’: How ‘no-fault’ evictions are hurting families as government pledges ban

Kerry Barker and her three children - Evie-Rose, nine, Riley, four, and Harley, three - are being evicted from their home for a second time in almost a year through Section 21. Picture: Kerry Barker

Three youths released on bail after knives found at Norfolk school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s anger after caterer bails on wedding with their £500

Jack Pottle paid a £500 deposit to Norwich-based Spit and Grill BBQ Company. Picture: Elliott Russell

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists