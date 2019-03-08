George Ezra, Latitude review: Soulful star brought the sunshine

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

With a voice beyond his years and pop anthems you can't help but dance along to, George Ezra was on top form as he took to The Obelisk Arena stage for a crowd-pleasing headline set.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The 26-year-old arrived to a recorded intro from Radio 1 Breakfast host Greg James and the audience erupted into cheers and cast away their umbrellas as he began with Don't Matter.

George was wearing a black shirt and trousers like he may be about to perform in a school orchestra but, just like Ed Sheeran, the second he started singing his global superstar status was confirmed and it was clear why he won best male at the 2019 BRIT Awards.

George Ezra is always a solid headliner booking, especially for a family festival such as Latitude, with catchy hits, clean lyrics and a soul and blues style which appeals to anyone from eight to 80.

Those that were looking for something a little heavier for their Friday night were also catered for with rockers Primal Scream on the BBC Sounds Stage at the same time.

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

George has been so successful as his tone is so rich and he sounds like an soul singer who is twice his age and has been through struggle and heartbreak.

You may also want to watch:

His voice, which melts like butter, is also very adaptable and sounds just as good on up-beat hits such as Listen to the Man to stripped backed track Hold My Girl.

He held the audience in the palm of his hand and talked about how he had come to Latitude as a punter and as an act many times growing up - in 2014 he performed in the BBC Music Tent following the release of his debut Wanted on Voyage album and packed it out.

Fans enjoying George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Fans enjoying George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

READ MORE: All the pictures from Friday at Latitude Festival 2019

The talented songwriter also spoke about how for his travels around Europe inspired tracks such as Barcelona and how he would write down everything he saw.

He said that Pretty Shiny People, which is the first track on second album Staying at Tamara's released in 2018, was written when he was in the Spanish city and would sit on a mountain and look at all the people going by.

The staging was simple, as it is all about the voice with George, and there was a backdrop of three stained glass windows which changed for each song and for Paradise was covered with tropical scenes and filled Henham Park with colour.

George ended the set on Budapest, which was the tracked which changed him from relatively unknown star to one of the biggest names in pop that festivals across the country fight to secure every year.

George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood George Ezra headlining the Obelisk Arena on Friday night at Latitude festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

His encore began with Cassy O' and ended with Shotgun, which was his first number one hit, and rounded off the perfect summer festival set.