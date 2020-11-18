Search

Cake maker turns hobby into global business with celebrity fans

PUBLISHED: 10:33 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 18 November 2020

Kerry Roberts, pictured with her husband Brett and children Sophie and Jack, who owns Kerry’s Bouqcakes based in Cringleford, which offers floral cupcakes and teaching. Picture: Kerry Roberts

Kerry Roberts, pictured with her husband Brett and children Sophie and Jack, who owns Kerry's Bouqcakes based in Cringleford, which offers floral cupcakes and teaching. Picture: Kerry Roberts

Kerry Roberts

A Norfolk baker has seen her cake bouquet business blossom since launching in 2017 and she now has hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers and even featured in Vogue.

Kerry's Bouqcakes creations Picture: Instagram/@kerrys_bouqcakesKerry's Bouqcakes creations Picture: Instagram/@kerrys_bouqcakes

Kerry Roberts, 36, taught herself to pipe cupcakes and used to give them to friends, but it wasn’t until she moved to Cringleford and joined a mums group that she considered it as a career.

Mrs Roberts, who had a baby and toddler at the time, made them for the other mums, who encouraged her to start a business.

In March 2017 she set up the Kerry’s Bouqcakes Facebook page and continued to work at a job centre, while making floral cupcakes in her spare time with buttercream flowers.

The page was an instant success and soon after she left her job as she was inundated with orders for her edible art creations.

Kerry's Bouqcakes creations Picture: Instagram/@kerrys_bouqcakesKerry's Bouqcakes creations Picture: Instagram/@kerrys_bouqcakes

As Kerry’s Bouqcakes grew, Mrs Roberts began teaching from her Cringleford home, with one-to-one or group sessions, and after launching an Instagram page she had people coming from across the world, including Canada, America and Nigeria.

This global demand led her to launch online courses, filmed by Matt Ling at Zest Media in Norwich, and they have proved popular.

Mrs Roberts said: “The classes really took off through lockdown and the first month it at least trebled compared to normal.

Kerry's Bouqcakes creations Picture: Instagram/@kerrys_bouqcakesKerry's Bouqcakes creations Picture: Instagram/@kerrys_bouqcakes

“Vogue Paris also contacted us on Instagram as they wanted to feature us in a wedding article and it was published on their Facebook page which has millions of followers.”

Her Instagram page now has over 200,000 followers, including Lily Allen, and Paris Hilton recently commented on one of her photos.

Mrs Roberts, who lives with husband Brett and children Sophie and Jack, added: “The business has opened up so many opportunities and I’ve just had the kitchen done, which is beautiful and an amazing thing for the business. Sometimes I can’t believe it has taken off how it has.”

Kerry’s Bouqcakes now has a team of three, with Mrs Roberts’ mum Diane taking care of the website and marketing executive Chloe Chambers was hired last year.

See her creations at kerrysbouqcakes.co.uk and on Instagram @kerrys_bouqcakes

