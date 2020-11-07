Search

7 Norfolk events you can enjoy from home during lockdown

07 November, 2020 - 07:00
The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival will run virtually this year and is one of the Norfolk events you can attend from home during lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt

From online Christmas markets to escape games, there are plenty of things your household can do to keep entertained while supporting Norfolk businesses during lockdown.

Tigger Scott, founder of Monster & Fox, a women and children�s clothing business based in Brancaster, which will be at The Norfolk Christmas Fair Picture: ContributedTigger Scott, founder of Monster & Fox, a women and children�s clothing business based in Brancaster, which will be at The Norfolk Christmas Fair Picture: Contributed

1. The Norfolk Christmas Fair

November 6 at 8am until November 15 at 12pm

The Norfolk Christmas Fair is going online this year and you will be able to access the 60 stalls taking part at norfolkchristmasfair.co.uk, with everything from personalised stationary to stocking fillers. 10pc of all sales will be donated to Thornage Hall in Holt, an independent Norfolk charity that provides living, learning and working opportunities for adults with learning disabilities, and many stalls are also offering free delivery.

Miriam Margolyes in Wings Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film FestivalMiriam Margolyes in Wings Picture: Contributed by Norwich Film Festival

2. Norwich Film Festival

November 2 to 29

You’ll be able to snuggle up on the sofa for this year’s Norwich Film Festival, which is going fully online and features 132 short films available via streaming platform Shift72. There are cameos from stars of TV and film, including Miriam Margolyes, Russell Tovey and Maxine Peake, and tickets range from £1 for an individual film to £10 for a full UK festival pass - buy at norwichfilmfestival.co.uk

Virtual Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival Picture: ContributedVirtual Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival Picture: Contributed

3. Virtual Proudly Norfolk Christmas Festival

November 22, 10am-4pm

You don’t even need to leave the comfort of your home to experience a Christmas market this year, with Proudly Norfolk running a virtual one with 30 of its members taking part. Expect Christmas food and drink and gifts alongside cooking demonstrations and behind-the-scenes interviews - access on the ‘Proudly Norfolk’ Facebook page.

The Fierce Babe Market, run by Sara Davey (pictured) and Amber Green, is returning for Christmas with an online event. Picture: Ellie Gillard PhotographyThe Fierce Babe Market, run by Sara Davey (pictured) and Amber Green, is returning for Christmas with an online event. Picture: Ellie Gillard Photography

4. Fierce Babe Virtual Christmas Market

November 22, 6pm-9pm

The Fierce Babe Market, which launched in Norwich in September 2015, has run online since March due to coronavirus. From crafts to clothes, the event will include 30 makers who will post their items in the discussion section of the event on the ‘Fierce Babe Norwich’ Facebook page.

The Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is going online Picture: Sonya DuncanThe Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival is going online Picture: Sonya Duncan

5. Fakenham Virtual Christmas Tree Festival

November 26 at 7pm until December 3 at 7pm

This popular annual event normally takes place in Fakenham Parish Church, but will have a different format this year. It will include festive daily videos, incorporating information from participating charities, fun competitions, a virtual prayer tree and streamed church services. Keep up to date on the ‘Fakenham Parish Church’ Facebook page and visit fakenhamparishchurch.org.uk.

SI5 Spy Missions, due to open a centre soon in Norwich, has launched a play at home game. Picture: ContributedSI5 Spy Missions, due to open a centre soon in Norwich, has launched a play at home game. Picture: Contributed

6. SI5 Spy Missions - Home Mission

Available now

SI5 Spy Missions was set to open its latest centre in Norwich’s Castle Quarter earlier this year, but the opening has been delayed due to coronavirus. In the meantime, it has launched a home mission called Operation Trident Sting, which is an interactive spy adventure designed to be played around the house. Aimed at families and children aged seven to 11, participants will hack into a digital security system, dodge cameras, duck through lasers, crack codes and solve puzzles in a race against the clock. The game costs £14.99 and you can buy at spymissions.co.uk/home-missions

History Mystery managing director Alasdair Willett Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANHistory Mystery managing director Alasdair Willett Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

7. M19: Evade and Escape

Available now

History Mystery, which already runs escape rooms at venues including The Museum of Norwich and Blickling Church, has launched a play at home game called MI9: Evade and Escape. You are a WWII allied airman forced to bail out in occupied Belgium, but luckily you’ve been trained to evade capture with tools and techniques supplied by MI9, the wartime escape and evasion specialists. The game costs £19.99 if you print the puzzles at home or £29.99 for it all to be sent to you. Buy at historymystery.games

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

