All the pictures as Jingle Jangle filming comes to Norwich

Snowball fight during filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: James Randle Archant

Visitors to Norwich last week were in for a surprise with snow covering the rooftops on a historic city street.

Filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: @littletravellingbug Instagram Filming of Jingle Jangle in Elm Hill Credit: @littletravellingbug Instagram

Christmas came early in Elm Hill as it was transformed into a Victorian winter scene for the filming of Netflix musical Jingle Jangle.

The festive film, which will be uploaded over Christmas 2020, stars Forest Whitaker, whose credits include The Last King Of Scotland and Black Panther, as a toymaker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.

It has been produced by singer John Legend and directed by David E. Talbert and filming is taking place across the UK over 12 weeks.

Over 80 local extras took part in filming, which lasted from Monday to Friday, and were spotted having a snowball fight with Whitaker.

Businesses in the street will also feature in the film, such as The Games Room as a newsagents, Olive's Cafe as a supply store and Elm Hill Brides as a butcher's shop.

Its not everyday you can say you've been throwing snowballs at Forest Whitaker....Especially in June in Norwich..... Another fun day on set x — Graham Loton (@Publicity_Man) June 6, 2019

Graham Loton tweeted on Thursday: "It's not everyday you can say you've been throwing snowballs at Forest Whitaker, especially in June in Norwich... another fun day on set."

The filming has also bought an boost to the city's economy, with 1,800 hotel room nights booked during the preparation, shooting and dismantling period and local people and Norwich University of the Arts students hired as location marshals.

David E. Talbert, writer and director, "When I wrote the script, I always imagined a magical cobblestone town as the centrepiece of the film.

"Little did I know, this town already existed.

Snow on rooftops and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Snow on rooftops and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Thank you to all the beautiful people of Norwich for your hospitality and for sharing your historic city with the world."

Snow on lamps and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Snow on lamps and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Props around Elm Hill during the transformation for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Props around Elm Hill during the transformation for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Victorian style props as Elm Hill is transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Victorian style props as Elm Hill is transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow on lamps and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Snow on lamps and window sills as Elm Hill is transformed into a Victorian style winter setting for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

