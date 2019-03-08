All the pictures as Jingle Jangle filming comes to Norwich
PUBLISHED: 14:49 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 09 June 2019
Archant
Visitors to Norwich last week were in for a surprise with snow covering the rooftops on a historic city street.
Christmas came early in Elm Hill as it was transformed into a Victorian winter scene for the filming of Netflix musical Jingle Jangle.
The festive film, which will be uploaded over Christmas 2020, stars Forest Whitaker, whose credits include The Last King Of Scotland and Black Panther, as a toymaker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas.
It has been produced by singer John Legend and directed by David E. Talbert and filming is taking place across the UK over 12 weeks.
Over 80 local extras took part in filming, which lasted from Monday to Friday, and were spotted having a snowball fight with Whitaker.
Businesses in the street will also feature in the film, such as The Games Room as a newsagents, Olive's Cafe as a supply store and Elm Hill Brides as a butcher's shop.
Graham Loton tweeted on Thursday: "It's not everyday you can say you've been throwing snowballs at Forest Whitaker, especially in June in Norwich... another fun day on set."
The filming has also bought an boost to the city's economy, with 1,800 hotel room nights booked during the preparation, shooting and dismantling period and local people and Norwich University of the Arts students hired as location marshals.
David E. Talbert, writer and director, "When I wrote the script, I always imagined a magical cobblestone town as the centrepiece of the film.
"Little did I know, this town already existed.
"Thank you to all the beautiful people of Norwich for your hospitality and for sharing your historic city with the world."