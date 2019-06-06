Video

1,800 hotel rooms nights and 80 extras - Jingle Jangle brings boost to city

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Christmas has come early for Norwich with filming for a festive Netflix musical coming to a historic city street.

Actor Forest Whitaker. Photo: Thore Siebrands/Wikimedia Actor Forest Whitaker. Photo: Thore Siebrands/Wikimedia

Elm Hill was turned into a Victorian winter scene with snow on the rooftops for the filming of Jingle Jangle this week, starring Forest Whitaker from Black Panther and The Last King of Scotland.

Whittaker stars as a toymaker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas and it is directed by David E Talbert and produced by singer John Legend.

The 12-week production schedule, which will be shot on stages and locations across the UK, included filming in Norwich from June 4 to 7 and businesses on the street have been compensated for the closure.

Some have also featured in the musical, such as The Games Room which has been a newsagents and Olive's Cafe as a supply store, and it will be uploaded to Netflix during the Christmas period in 2020.

Filming for the musical has given a boost to city with over 80 local extras hired to act in the background of scenes in Elm Hill.

A further 10 Norwich locals and three Norwich University of the Arts students joined the location team as marshals and production have purchased over 1,800 hotel room nights in Norwich across the preparation, shooting and dismantling period.

David E. Talbert, writer and director, "When I wrote the script, I always imagined a magical cobblestone town as the centrepiece of the film.

John Legend. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire John Legend. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

"Little did I know, this town already existed.

"Thank you to all the beautiful people of Norwich for your hospitality and for sharing your historic city with the world."