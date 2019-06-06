Search

Advanced search

Video

1,800 hotel rooms nights and 80 extras - Jingle Jangle brings boost to city

06 June, 2019 - 17:30
Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elm Hill being transformed for the filming of the musical Jingle Jangle being produced for Netflix by John Legend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Christmas has come early for Norwich with filming for a festive Netflix musical coming to a historic city street.

Actor Forest Whitaker. Photo: Thore Siebrands/WikimediaActor Forest Whitaker. Photo: Thore Siebrands/Wikimedia

Elm Hill was turned into a Victorian winter scene with snow on the rooftops for the filming of Jingle Jangle this week, starring Forest Whitaker from Black Panther and The Last King of Scotland.

Whittaker stars as a toymaker as he struggles to get his magical new invention to work in time for Christmas and it is directed by David E Talbert and produced by singer John Legend.

The 12-week production schedule, which will be shot on stages and locations across the UK, included filming in Norwich from June 4 to 7 and businesses on the street have been compensated for the closure.

You may also want to watch:

Some have also featured in the musical, such as The Games Room which has been a newsagents and Olive's Cafe as a supply store, and it will be uploaded to Netflix during the Christmas period in 2020.

Filming for the musical has given a boost to city with over 80 local extras hired to act in the background of scenes in Elm Hill.

A further 10 Norwich locals and three Norwich University of the Arts students joined the location team as marshals and production have purchased over 1,800 hotel room nights in Norwich across the preparation, shooting and dismantling period.

David E. Talbert, writer and director, "When I wrote the script, I always imagined a magical cobblestone town as the centrepiece of the film.

John Legend. Credit: Ian West/PA WireJohn Legend. Credit: Ian West/PA Wire

"Little did I know, this town already existed.

"Thank you to all the beautiful people of Norwich for your hospitality and for sharing your historic city with the world."

Related articles

Most Read

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘They deserve a Leavers’ Ball’ - Nightclub owner offers alternative prom for students banned from celebration

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

‘Someone’s going to get killed’ - horrified motorists pelted with ‘rocks’ as they drove in darkness

Drivers have voiced their dismay after being pelted with rocks while driving in the dark on the A146 and A143. Picture: Gary Friend

Police seek woman after £1,000 bag stolen on Norfolk train

Police are would like to talk this woman. Picture: BritishTransport Police

Most Read

College will be broken up and merged after critical Ofsted inspections

Easton and Otley College. Pic: Mike Page.

Traffic chaos as sinkhole leads to bridge closure

The sinkhole, which has opened up on the A47 Station Square junction with Commercial Road in Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Car destroyed on beach as jet skiers caught out by tide

Vehicles had to be towed off the beach in Trimingham in Norfolk after being caught out by the rising tide. Picture: KATHERINE HUTCHINGSON

Couple found dead in Norwich flat are named as police probe continues

The two people who were found dead in a Norwich flat have been named locally as Gaynor Robinson and Billy Applegate. Photo: Supplied

‘I just looked into a black hole’ - Business owner describes moment he saw fire damage

Firefighters tackling a Acro Precision Engineering in Catfield. Picture: Luke Powell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Supreme breach of trust’: Top solicitor took £2m from clients and charities

Hugh Lansdell pictured in 2013. Photo: Archant

Murder inquiry launched into death of Norwich man James Greene

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

‘We don’t know anything’: Aviva staff in the dark over 1,800 job losses

Aviva has announced this morning it is cutting 1,800 jobs. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Norfolk insurance company Aviva to cut 1,800 jobs

Aviva's Norwich headquarters. Pic: Archant.

Experimental cameras record more than 2,000 drivers speeding in 20mph area

Automatic number plate recognition cameras were trialled in Costessey. Pic: Gary Blundell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists