Queues and extra show added as Jack Whitehall's Norwich gig sells out

Comedy fans hoping to get tickets to see Jack Whitehall at the Theatre Royal were faced with tough competition as tickets sold out in 20 minutes.

The comedian announced earlier this week that he would be heading to the city on October 20 at 8pm for one of his warm-up shows ahead of his Stood Up arena tour.

It was great news for fans in the county, as the nearest other show was in Peterborough, and thousands visited the theatre's website to snap up seats when they went on sale at 10am on Friday.

Due to huge demand, which included people queuing outside the theatre, they added an earlier 4pm show shortly after, but both are now completely sold out.

A spokesman for Norwich Theatre Royal said: "Jack Whitehall's two shows with us have proved to be the hottest tickets of the year so far and both were sold out within 20 minutes.

"We had people queuing up outside for tickets and over 2500 people online trying to snap them up when they became available to the general public this morning.

"All the seats have now gone but Jack fans can keep in touch with our box office to check for returns."

Jack sold out arenas across the UK on his 2014 and 2017 tours as well as bringing his distinctive humour to audiences at the likes of the BRIT Awards and the Royal Variety Performance.

As well as an award-winning comedian, he is also a successful actor and has starred in Bad Education, Fresh Meat and is currently appearing in Amazon's drama hit Good Omens.

He is also widely celebrated for his hit Netflix show Travels with my Father alongside his dad Michael and the most recent series sees the pair exploring the US.