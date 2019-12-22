Gallery

An ice rink has opened in Norwich for Christmas

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Norwich as a pop-up ice rink has opened and it can be enjoyed by all ages.

The rink launched on Sunday morning in the large pub garden at The Georgian Townhouse in Unthank Road and will be there until Monday night, which was an added date due to huge demand.

There are 20-minute slots available from 11am until 9pm and whilst Sunday is sold out, there is still around 50 tickets left for Monday.

Ice skating is part of their Festive Fun Day, which also includes mulled wine and cider, hot chocolate, festive face painting, a barbecue and wood-fired Christmas pizzas.

Luke Curry, general manager at The Georgian Townhouse, said: "The reaction has been really good and everyone is in the festive spirit.

"Lots of people were amazed we were able to put on an ice rink in our garden and also to do it at our busiest time of year.

"The weather has been a bit damp and dreary but people have wrapped up nice and warm and we have fire pits and have also been showing Christmas films inside."

You can book at thegeorgiantownhousenorwich.com

A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Julie Reinger from Radio Norfolk pays a visit during Treasure Quest Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 A pop up ice rink is installed at The Georgian Townhouse for Christmas fun Julie Reinger from Radio Norfolk pays a visit during Treasure Quest Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

