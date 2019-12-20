Video

How you can spot Santa over Norfolk this Christmas

Father Christmas on his sleigh. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Wavebreakmedia

They say seeing is believing and your little ones are in for a treat as they will be able to see 'Santa's Sleigh' flying over Norfolk delivering Christmas presents.

Santa Claus is coming to town and you can make your children feel magical ahead of the big day by looking out for the International Space Station (ISS), which you will be able to tell them is the man in red and his reindeer.

If you want to spot him it will mean waking up early as he will be visible over Norfolk twice on Christmas morning at 5.19am for two minutes and 6.53am for four minutes - so it is probably better to go for the later one if you don't want to be asleep by the Queen's Speech.

You will need to look out for a bright light, which looks like a moving star, and to be able to see it the sky needs to be clear.

There are also other times to spot Santa at 6.07am for two minutes on Christmas Eve and 6.06am on Boxing Day for three minutes.

The International Space Station flies at 17,500 miles an hour, whilst an aeroplane generally flies at 600 miles per hour, and it is 109 metres long.

To find out the latest timings and the direction you need to look in, which may require the compass on your phone, visit spotthestation.nasa.gov